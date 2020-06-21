All apartments in Goose Creek
Goose Creek, SC
82 Indigo Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

82 Indigo Ln

82 Indigo Lane · (843) 419-5282
Location

82 Indigo Lane, Goose Creek, SC 29445
Planters Walk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 82 Indigo Ln · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Patio home In Crowfield Planters Walk - Corner unit with lots of shade and privacy. Remodeled kitchen with all appliances just over a year old. Skylight in master bath adds lots of light. Large walk-in closet in master. Private Backyard fully enclosed with privacy fence - big enough to enjoy and small enough not to have to spend all day taking care of it! Screened porch for relaxing. Walking trails in and around Crowfield. No Smoking and No Pets

For more information contact Jennifer Woodbury- 843-261-7154

Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.

(RLNE5709699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Indigo Ln have any available units?
82 Indigo Ln has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 82 Indigo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
82 Indigo Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Indigo Ln pet-friendly?
No, 82 Indigo Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goose Creek.
Does 82 Indigo Ln offer parking?
No, 82 Indigo Ln does not offer parking.
Does 82 Indigo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Indigo Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Indigo Ln have a pool?
No, 82 Indigo Ln does not have a pool.
Does 82 Indigo Ln have accessible units?
No, 82 Indigo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Indigo Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Indigo Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Indigo Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Indigo Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
