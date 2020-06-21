82 Indigo Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Patio home In Crowfield Planters Walk - Corner unit with lots of shade and privacy. Remodeled kitchen with all appliances just over a year old. Skylight in master bath adds lots of light. Large walk-in closet in master. Private Backyard fully enclosed with privacy fence - big enough to enjoy and small enough not to have to spend all day taking care of it! Screened porch for relaxing. Walking trails in and around Crowfield. No Smoking and No Pets



For more information contact Jennifer Woodbury- 843-261-7154



Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.



