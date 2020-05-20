All apartments in Goose Creek
Find more places like 310 Brickhope Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goose Creek, SC
/
310 Brickhope Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

310 Brickhope Lane

310 Brick Hope Lane · (843) 224-2380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Goose Creek
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

310 Brick Hope Lane, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
Gorgeous 4 bedroom Home - Property Id: 274969

Don't miss this spacious family home with fenced backyard. Desirable Berkeley County schools. Located 30 minutes from downtown Charleston and 10 minutes from Goose Creek City Hall, the newly-constructed North Charleston Recreation Center, and the quaint shops and restaurants of Park Circle. Quick access to I-526 and I-26.

Inside, you'll find plenty of upgrades, including: hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances, surround sound on 1st and 2nd floors, and two huge bonus rooms. Walk in closets. Family room features a gas fireplace and ample room for entertaining.

Relax on the fully screened porch or enjoy a fireside chat at the backyard fire pit.

Nestled in a private community with dog park, all in the city voted #1 in SC to raise a family. Make it yours today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274969
Property Id 274969

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5760979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Brickhope Lane have any available units?
310 Brickhope Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 Brickhope Lane have?
Some of 310 Brickhope Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Brickhope Lane currently offering any rent specials?
310 Brickhope Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Brickhope Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Brickhope Lane is pet friendly.
Does 310 Brickhope Lane offer parking?
No, 310 Brickhope Lane does not offer parking.
Does 310 Brickhope Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Brickhope Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Brickhope Lane have a pool?
No, 310 Brickhope Lane does not have a pool.
Does 310 Brickhope Lane have accessible units?
No, 310 Brickhope Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Brickhope Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Brickhope Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Brickhope Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Brickhope Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 310 Brickhope Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr
Goose Creek, SC 29445
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way
Goose Creek, SC 29445

Similar Pages

Goose Creek 1 BedroomsGoose Creek 2 Bedrooms
Goose Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGoose Creek 3 Bedrooms
Goose Creek Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCGeorgetown, SC
Isle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity