Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range

Three bedroom brick home on 0.68 acres available for rent. No utilities included and lawn maintenance is the responsibility of the tenant. Oven/range provided. Tenant must supply its own refrigerator.

Well water and septic tank. Enclosed laundry room for washer/dryer hook-ups is located outside.

Pets negotiable with $350 non-refundable pet fee. This is a non-smoking home.



Complete a rental application at peedeerentals.com or pick one up at 820 West Evans Street. Application fee is $20 per applicant, and each proposed resident over the age of 18 must complete an application. Gross combined monthly income must be at least $2,850.00. Proof of income must be submitted along with all previous landlord contact information, photo ID and SS card.