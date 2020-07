Amenities

The Reserve at Mill Creek in Florence, SC is truly in a class of its own with timeless southern architecture surrounded by lush landscaping. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 800 to 1300 square feet, The Reserve provides a luxurious escape for those with a more refined taste. Each residence features unique interior touches like crown molding highlighting 9-foot ceilings, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with wood cabinetry and sleek appliances. Our residents enjoy an unmatched package of amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, spacious 24 hour fitness center, WiFi cafe and coffee bar, and fenced-in dog park. It's the lifestyle you deserve -- come home to The Reserve at Mill Creek.