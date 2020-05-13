All apartments in Florence
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

The Emerson

150 S Irby St · (843) 508-9662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 S Irby St, Florence, SC 29501

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 122 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Emerson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car charging
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $400 non-refundable admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions, no weight restrictions.
Parking Details: Attached city garage. First come, first serve parking.
Storage Details: Additonal storage rooms for $25 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Emerson have any available units?
The Emerson has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Emerson have?
Some of The Emerson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Emerson currently offering any rent specials?
The Emerson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Emerson pet-friendly?
Yes, The Emerson is pet friendly.
Does The Emerson offer parking?
Yes, The Emerson offers parking.
Does The Emerson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Emerson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Emerson have a pool?
No, The Emerson does not have a pool.
Does The Emerson have accessible units?
Yes, The Emerson has accessible units.
Does The Emerson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Emerson has units with dishwashers.
Does The Emerson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Emerson has units with air conditioning.
