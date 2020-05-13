The Emerson

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $400 non-refundable admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions, no weight restrictions.
Parking Details: Attached city garage. First come, first serve parking.
Storage Details: Additonal storage rooms for $25 per month.