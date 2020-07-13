/
pet friendly apartments
74 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Duncan, SC
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
River Falls
105 Churchill Falls Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$914
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1316 sqft
Welcome to River Falls Apartments! Located in the heart of Duncan, SC between Greenville and Spartanburg! We offer upscale one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with flexible lease terms.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Berry Shoals
200 Tralee Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1262 sqft
Discover the good life at Berry Shoals Apartments, our beautiful community in Duncan, SC. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
385 Hague Drive
385 Hague Dr, Duncan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
385 Hague Drive Available 08/01/20 END UNIT Townhome in Duncan - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Duncan
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1393 sqft
Redwood® Greer Everhope is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Cosmos Lane
105 Cosmos Lane, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Adorable home in Greer - Adorable 3 bd/2 bath home in Suncrest Ridge that is conveniently located between Spartanburg and Greenville. Living room opens up to kitchen and breakfast area.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Stewart Ave
4 Stewart Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
993 sqft
4 Stewart Ave Available 08/01/20 This 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Greer has nice flooring in main living room and bedrooms - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Sunnyglenn dr
117 Sunnyglen Drive, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1025 sqft
Greer - Single Family house 3 bed/ 2 bath in Greer with a big private fenced in backyard. Close to shopping on Wade Hampton Blvd, BMW, Michelin, GSP. School District: Spartanburg District 5. Pets allowed. Do not wait too long!! (RLNE5866524)
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
707 Poplar Dr
707 Poplar Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Poplar Place Apartments - Property Id: 309410 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309410 Property Id 309410 (RLNE5889927)
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Culpepper Landing Dr
201 Culpepper Landing Dr, Spartanburg County, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1128 sqft
Community & Quality Living begins here! - Property Id: 155866 Culpepper Landing, Duncan's spacious apartment homes at an affordable price. When you are searching for your new home, make your only stop at Culpepper Landing.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
409 Pine Street
409 Pine Street, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 bedroom 1 bath home near Downtown Greer! The home has no carpet - hardwoods galore! The original character of this home is priceless.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
309 Morgan Street
309 Morgan St, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unbelievable opportunity to rent a new home close to everything Downtown Greer SC has to offer including shopping, dining, and parks! Built by local builder, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home was completed in February 2020.
1 of 19
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
100 Mulberry Street
100 Mulberry Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1830 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Don't miss this adorable bungalow within walking distance of downtown Greer. Be a part of all the activities, enjoy the restaurants and shopping all without getting into the car. Minutes to everything.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
415 Scenic Oak Drive
415 Scenic Oak Drive, Spartanburg County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
415 Scenic Oak Drive Available 04/06/20 4 Bedroom located in Sweet Water Hills - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Sweet Water Hills. The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of counter space plus breakfast area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1535 Main Street
1535 Main Street, Wellford, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Well Maintained Home in Wellford - Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Wellford. Home is very convenient to I-85, Spartanburg, Greer, Wade Hampton Blvd. It features hardwood flooring throughout. Large Living space. Updated Bathroom fixtures.
Results within 10 miles of Duncan
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$960
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$864
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Homestead at Hartness
1095 Hartness Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,644
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1710 sqft
A leafy apartment community with multi-colored homes, surrounded by natural green space. Dishwashers, granite counters and microwaves in rooms. Yoga, playground and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
36 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$960
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1283 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.
