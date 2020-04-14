1321 Mandarin Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Woodland Lakes - Conway - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UEMiYurAqXA



Beautiful 3bd/2ba with a 2-car garage. This home features upgraded floors, cabinets, extended driveway and patio. This home has hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Enjoy the outdoors with screened patio, with large yard. This home sits on a corner lot. No smoking allowed, pets conditional, no more than 2 dogs, under 70 lbs. Minimum 1-year lease required. Tenant responsible for paying electric, water, gas and cable/internet.



Application Requirements

Must have a minimum of 630 credit score and a clean background, without felonies, judgments, liens, short sales,

bankruptcy or evictions, in the last 4 years.

Adverse credit/background report can be grounds for rejection. Real Living Home Realty Group requires a minimum score, if score is below 630 you may be required to pay an additional security deposit.

Proof of income 3 times the rental rate.

Verifiable 2 Year Work History.

Verifiable 2 Year Rental History.



Application Process

Fill out online application thoroughly.

Attach Photo Id (government issued photo).

Proof of Income (last 2 pay stubs, last year taxes or 3 months of bank statements).

Pay Application Fee of $55 (non-refundable) per applicant over 18 years of age. Every applicant over 18 must submit an application.



