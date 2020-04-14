All apartments in Conway
1321 Mandarin Dr.

1321 Mandarin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Mandarin Drive, Conway, SC 29527

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Woodland Lakes - Conway - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UEMiYurAqXA

Beautiful 3bd/2ba with a 2-car garage. This home features upgraded floors, cabinets, extended driveway and patio. This home has hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Enjoy the outdoors with screened patio, with large yard. This home sits on a corner lot. No smoking allowed, pets conditional, no more than 2 dogs, under 70 lbs. Minimum 1-year lease required. Tenant responsible for paying electric, water, gas and cable/internet.

Application Requirements
Must have a minimum of 630 credit score and a clean background, without felonies, judgments, liens, short sales,
bankruptcy or evictions, in the last 4 years.
Adverse credit/background report can be grounds for rejection. Real Living Home Realty Group requires a minimum score, if score is below 630 you may be required to pay an additional security deposit.
Proof of income 3 times the rental rate.
Verifiable 2 Year Work History.
Verifiable 2 Year Rental History.

Application Process
Fill out online application thoroughly.
Attach Photo Id (government issued photo).
Proof of Income (last 2 pay stubs, last year taxes or 3 months of bank statements).
Pay Application Fee of $55 (non-refundable) per applicant over 18 years of age. Every applicant over 18 must submit an application.

(RLNE5814460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Mandarin Dr. have any available units?
1321 Mandarin Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, SC.
What amenities does 1321 Mandarin Dr. have?
Some of 1321 Mandarin Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Mandarin Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Mandarin Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Mandarin Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Mandarin Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Mandarin Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Mandarin Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1321 Mandarin Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Mandarin Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Mandarin Dr. have a pool?
No, 1321 Mandarin Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Mandarin Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1321 Mandarin Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Mandarin Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Mandarin Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 Mandarin Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1321 Mandarin Dr. has units with air conditioning.
