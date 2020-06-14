Apartment List
28 Apartments for rent in Conway, SC with garage

Conway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1333 Boker Road
1333 Boker Road, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1333 Boker Road Available 06/18/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 22nd! Don't miss this Beautiful 3BR/2BA home in St. John's Ridge! Attached garage! - Beautiful Home in St.

1 Unit Available
1321 Mandarin Dr.
1321 Mandarin Drive, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Woodland Lakes - Conway - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UEMiYurAqXA Beautiful 3bd/2ba with a 2-car garage. This home features upgraded floors, cabinets, extended driveway and patio.

1 Unit Available
506 Temple Street
506 Temple Street, Conway, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED! 3 BED 1 BATH A MUST SEE! - This 1,150 square foot house sits on a 0.38-acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1950. Recently remodeled throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Conway

1 Unit Available
208 Lander Drive
208 Lander Drive, Red Hill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3500 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath with an office and a bonus room (could easily be used as 6 bedrooms) located right on the golf course! Stainless Steele Stove, Fridge, & Microwave! Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer (as is).
Results within 5 miles of Conway
10 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.

1 Unit Available
305 Pennyroyal Ct
305 Pennyroyal Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1870 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Carolina Forest community of Spring Lake. This home is situated in a cul-de-sac on a beautiful, waterfront lot with lush Azaleas and mature trees.

1 Unit Available
4567 E Walkerton
4567 East Walkerton Road, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
Walkers Woods - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home in Walkers Woods.

1 Unit Available
229 MacArthur Drive
229 Macarthur Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1450 sqft
229 MacArthur Drive Available 06/16/20 Must see 3 BR 2 BA Home - This home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath Split Bedroom plan, master bedroom has a walk in closet, breakfast nook off the kitchen, separate dining area, and a 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B
737 Salerno Circle, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1466 sqft
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B Available 08/05/20 Belle Vita - Garden Villas - Beautiful Garden Villas in Bella Vita. The Wisteria model has a 1.5 car garage w/ extra work space, craftsman exterior, single level for easy living.

1 Unit Available
997 Laurens Mill Drive
997 Laurens Mill Dr, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2511 sqft
997 Laurens Mill Drive Available 07/01/20 Lovely New Construction in The Parks! - Located in The Parks community of Carolina Forest, this new construction is ready for you! This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage and an open floor

1 Unit Available
401 Abercromby Ct
401 Abercromby Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Rent To Own...this excellent 3BR/2BA house on the best water view lot in Berkshire Forest. Single story home on a corner lot with spectacular pond and fountain views. Excellent neighborhood zoned for Carolina Forest schools and River Oaks Elementary.

1 Unit Available
540 Stonemason Drive
540 Stonemason Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2300 sqft
Gorgeous Custom Home in Covington Lakes! - Spacious, all brick 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home at Covington Lakes in Carolina Forest.
Results within 10 miles of Conway
21 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1360 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
43 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
64 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
13 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1276 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
26 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
7 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$965
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.

1 Unit Available
977 William Curry Ally
977 William Curry Alley, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1686 sqft
Stunning BRAND NEW 3bd/2.5ba single family home with 2 floors, 2 covered porches on the 1st floor and the 2nd floor. This home is boast master bedroom on the 1st floor.

1 Unit Available
754 Murray Ave
754 Murray Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Market Common Home - Take a Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.

1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.

1 Unit Available
223 Sweet Bay Magnolia Street
223 Sweetbay Magnolia St, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
223 Sweet Bay Magnolia Street Available 07/01/20 AVAIL NOW!! GORGEOUS 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN PORTERS BAY - Gorgeous three bedroom 2 bath corner property home with a 1/2 acre lot located in the very nice subdivision of Porters Bay.

1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3Br 2Bth House ! Near back-gate of Market Commons! - Property Id: 298994 **TENANT Occupied**Cant view until 6-17 **Large Private Back Yard** - If the tenant wants a fence, the owner will split the cost with the tenant.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Conway, SC

Conway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

