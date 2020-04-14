All apartments in Conway
1200 Pine Street - E

1200 Pine Street · (843) 491-1494
Location

1200 Pine Street, Conway, SC 29526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated townhome in a great location.
Conveniently located in Conway off of Hwy. 501 behind Popeye's Chicken.
2 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath with full bath on the second floor.
Newer kitchen appliances, counter tops, sink and faucet.
Baths have newer sink fixtures, towel bars and toilets.
New windows and mini blinds recently installed throughout.
Newer luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs.
Washer & dryer hookups in separate laundry area off of private rear patio.
No utilities are included in the lease rate.
One year lease agreement with $ 850.00 security deposit.
NO pets permitted or housing vouchers accepted.
NO smoking or vaping inside the townhome.
All adults will be background checked with a $ 40.00 application fee each.
Online applications are being accepted at www.ascendrentals.com.
Call Ascend at 843-491-1494 with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Pine Street - E have any available units?
1200 Pine Street - E has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1200 Pine Street - E have?
Some of 1200 Pine Street - E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Pine Street - E currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Pine Street - E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Pine Street - E pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Pine Street - E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conway.
Does 1200 Pine Street - E offer parking?
No, 1200 Pine Street - E does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Pine Street - E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Pine Street - E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Pine Street - E have a pool?
No, 1200 Pine Street - E does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Pine Street - E have accessible units?
No, 1200 Pine Street - E does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Pine Street - E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Pine Street - E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Pine Street - E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Pine Street - E does not have units with air conditioning.
