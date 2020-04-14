1200 Pine Street - E

Amenities

Recently renovated townhome in a great location.

Conveniently located in Conway off of Hwy. 501 behind Popeye's Chicken.

2 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath with full bath on the second floor.

Newer kitchen appliances, counter tops, sink and faucet.

Baths have newer sink fixtures, towel bars and toilets.

New windows and mini blinds recently installed throughout.

Newer luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs.

Washer & dryer hookups in separate laundry area off of private rear patio.

No utilities are included in the lease rate.

One year lease agreement with $ 850.00 security deposit.

NO pets permitted or housing vouchers accepted.

NO smoking or vaping inside the townhome.

All adults will be background checked with a $ 40.00 application fee each.

Online applications are being accepted at www.ascendrentals.com.

Call Ascend at 843-491-1494 with any questions.