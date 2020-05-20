Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit hot tub online portal

A luxury community designed with your lifestyle in mind. Stroll around the lavishly landscaped lawns, spend an afternoon by the pool, exercise in our state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center or get connected in our business center. Polo Village offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 Bedrooms apartment homes with attached and detached garages in a gated community. Enjoy nine-foot ceilings, Crown molding, private patio, balconies or sunrooms. Washer/dryer rooms, garden style tubs, walk-in closets, ceiling fans and more. Your new home is conveniently located near I-20 and I-77 on the corner of Alpine and Polo Rd. We're next door to Polo Road Elementary School, 10 minutes away from downtown Columbia, USC, Ft Jackson and Village at Sandhills. Your new home is also just minutes away from Sesquicentennial State Park. You've experienced the rest, now experience the best! Contact our leasing office immediately for a Private tour!