Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

Polo Village

1270 Polo Rd · (325) 221-0244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Columbia
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC 29223

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1024 · Avail. Aug 8

$852

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit 0735 · Avail. Aug 22

$857

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 1436 · Avail. Aug 14

$857

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0332 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Unit 0832 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Unit 0432 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Polo Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
online portal
A luxury community designed with your lifestyle in mind. Stroll around the lavishly landscaped lawns, spend an afternoon by the pool, exercise in our state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center or get connected in our business center. Polo Village offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 Bedrooms apartment homes with attached and detached garages in a gated community. Enjoy nine-foot ceilings, Crown molding, private patio, balconies or sunrooms. Washer/dryer rooms, garden style tubs, walk-in closets, ceiling fans and more. Your new home is conveniently located near I-20 and I-77 on the corner of Alpine and Polo Rd. We're next door to Polo Road Elementary School, 10 minutes away from downtown Columbia, USC, Ft Jackson and Village at Sandhills. Your new home is also just minutes away from Sesquicentennial State Park. You've experienced the rest, now experience the best! Contact our leasing office immediately for a Private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0.00
rent: 30.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $250.00 1st pet, $125.00 2nd pet. Monthly pet fee per pet $15.00. Polo Village does not allow the following breeds: Rottweiler, Pit-Bull, Chow, Akita, Doberman, Wolf Hybrids, Great Danes, Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malmutes, Cane Corsos, Mastiffs, Presa Canarios, Staffordshire Terriers, and German Shepherds. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Lot available. Please call for details.
Storage Details: Storage units: $40/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Polo Village have any available units?
Polo Village has 17 units available starting at $852 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Polo Village have?
Some of Polo Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Polo Village currently offering any rent specials?
Polo Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Polo Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Polo Village is pet friendly.
Does Polo Village offer parking?
Yes, Polo Village offers parking.
Does Polo Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Polo Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Polo Village have a pool?
Yes, Polo Village has a pool.
Does Polo Village have accessible units?
No, Polo Village does not have accessible units.
Does Polo Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Polo Village has units with dishwashers.
