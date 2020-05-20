Lease Length: 4-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0.00
rent: 30.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $250.00 1st pet, $125.00 2nd pet. Monthly pet fee per pet $15.00. Polo Village does not allow the following breeds: Rottweiler, Pit-Bull, Chow, Akita, Doberman, Wolf Hybrids, Great Danes, Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malmutes, Cane Corsos, Mastiffs, Presa Canarios, Staffordshire Terriers, and German Shepherds. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Lot available. Please call for details.
Storage Details: Storage units: $40/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.