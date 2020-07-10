/
apartments with washer dryer
17 Apartments for rent in Clover, SC with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
18 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Clover
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3918 old york road
3918 Old York Road, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$830
766 sqft
Available 04/06/20 Newly renovate home on Old York Road - Property Id: 253169 Great Location! -10 minutes or less to Walmart, Grocery Stores and 1-85 -NEW A/C unit ready for the summer -ALL rooms renovated -NEW kitchen -New Bathroom -Washer/dryer
Results within 10 miles of Clover
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
58 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1136 sqft
Walker's Ridge is a beautiful place to live and the only gated Community in Gaston County. Imagine your new home surrounded by mature trees and an upscale neighborhood. Live in luxury, comfort and convenience at every turn.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,008
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Pleasant Hill Road
16446 Doves Canyon Ln
16446 Doves Canyon Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Palisades country club - Property Id: 298085 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298085 Property Id 298085 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5859369)
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1163 Ross Brook Trace
1163 Ross Brook Trace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - 1 Story House Located in the Bethelfields Subdivision off of Hwy 274 in York, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher &
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4640 Allison Creek Road
4640 Allison Creek Road, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Front 2 Bedroom Home on Beautiful Lake Wylie with a Dock and Boat Lift - Overlooking Big Allison Creek on Lake Wylie, this home boasts 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms an additional room for an office and a loft area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 04:50pm
Contact for Availability
Steele Creek
8239 Dallas Bay Road
8239 Dallas Bay Rd, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4BR / 3BA AVAILABLE FOR RENT in Charlotte, NC! Apply today! Move in ready! Impressive foyer entrance leads into this open floor plan home. Kitchen has granite counter tops, microwave, fridge, and stove.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
118 Tibor Drive
118 Tibor Drive, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1898 sqft
Private retreat in Kings Mountain! This 1900 sqft home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,open floor plan for entertaining, large covered deck on side of the home and large open deck on back of the home.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
1632 W 5th Ave
1632 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WATER, ELECTRIC AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Beautifully renovated basement property, in a triplex unit, not far from downtown Gastonia. Near the bus stop and not far from I-85. Move in ready! $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet and $25.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
River Hills Plantation
145 Greenridge Road
145 Greenridge Road, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1809 sqft
Newly renovated and updated 2 1/2 town home in gated lake front community of River Hills. Close to lake and private pool for condos. Miles of walking trails and in award winning Clover Schools!
1 of 19
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
829 sqft
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive Available 07/26/19 Harpers Mill one level 2 Bedroom townhome in Lake Wylie!! - One level garden home with private patio. Open Great Room/ Dining Room combination with breakfast bar.
1 of 13
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Bryan Mews
2035 Aragon Ln
2035 Aragon Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1448 sqft
Live One Month Rent Free Or Get a Free Washer & Dryer Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,448 square feet.
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
20 Hamiltons Harbor Drive
20 Hamiltons Harbor Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1027 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Hamiltons Harbor Drive in Lake Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
