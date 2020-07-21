All apartments in Clover
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

412 Memorial Drive

412 Memorial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

412 Memorial Drive, Clover, SC 29710

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brick Ranch in the Clover School District! - Recently renovated three bedroom, one bath brick ranch across from Memorial Stadium in the Clover School District. Well maintained original hardwood floors throughout the majority of the home. Large front yard with mature trees and an accommodating driveway with plenty of space between the neighbors. This ranch features a large living room that opens to the dining room and kitchen as well as an updated bathroom with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator, electric flat-top stove and over the range microwave all included.

Pet Policy: Small Pets Only.

Directions to the property from our Clover office: Head southeast on Kings Mountain St/State Hwy 55 W toward S Main St,Turn right onto Jackson Terrace, Turn left onto Knox St, Turn right onto Memorial Dr.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5414785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Memorial Drive have any available units?
412 Memorial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clover, SC.
What amenities does 412 Memorial Drive have?
Some of 412 Memorial Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Memorial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Memorial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Memorial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Memorial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 412 Memorial Drive offer parking?
No, 412 Memorial Drive does not offer parking.
Does 412 Memorial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Memorial Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Memorial Drive have a pool?
No, 412 Memorial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 412 Memorial Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 Memorial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Memorial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Memorial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Memorial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Memorial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
