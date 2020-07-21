412 Memorial Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brick Ranch in the Clover School District! - Recently renovated three bedroom, one bath brick ranch across from Memorial Stadium in the Clover School District. Well maintained original hardwood floors throughout the majority of the home. Large front yard with mature trees and an accommodating driveway with plenty of space between the neighbors. This ranch features a large living room that opens to the dining room and kitchen as well as an updated bathroom with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator, electric flat-top stove and over the range microwave all included.



Pet Policy: Small Pets Only.



Directions to the property from our Clover office: Head southeast on Kings Mountain St/State Hwy 55 W toward S Main St,Turn right onto Jackson Terrace, Turn left onto Knox St, Turn right onto Memorial Dr.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



