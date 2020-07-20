205 Queensgate Road

Amenities

Three Bedroom one bathroom near downtown Clover - Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home features stainless steel appliances, 2" plantation blinds, spacious bedrooms, ample closet space, and ceiling fans. This home is located on an end lot with a large yard and an outdoor storage building. There is a separate laundry room with washer and dryer connections. There is laminate hardwood flooring throughout the home.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Directions to the property from our Clover office: Right on to Kings Mtn Street; Right onto Zion Church Road; Left onto Carroway Lane; Right onto Queensgate Road.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Property is also on Rently lock-box!



Directions are as follows:

1. Create an account on Rently.com

2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.

3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)

4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE4674396)