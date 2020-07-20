All apartments in Clover
Find more places like 205 Queensgate Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clover, SC
/
205 Queensgate Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 Queensgate Road

205 Queensgate Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clover
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

205 Queensgate Road, Clover, SC 29710

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom one bathroom near downtown Clover - Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home features stainless steel appliances, 2" plantation blinds, spacious bedrooms, ample closet space, and ceiling fans. This home is located on an end lot with a large yard and an outdoor storage building. There is a separate laundry room with washer and dryer connections. There is laminate hardwood flooring throughout the home.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Directions to the property from our Clover office: Right on to Kings Mtn Street; Right onto Zion Church Road; Left onto Carroway Lane; Right onto Queensgate Road.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Property is also on Rently lock-box!

Directions are as follows:
1. Create an account on Rently.com
2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.
3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)
4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4674396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Queensgate Road have any available units?
205 Queensgate Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clover, SC.
What amenities does 205 Queensgate Road have?
Some of 205 Queensgate Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Queensgate Road currently offering any rent specials?
205 Queensgate Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Queensgate Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Queensgate Road is pet friendly.
Does 205 Queensgate Road offer parking?
No, 205 Queensgate Road does not offer parking.
Does 205 Queensgate Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Queensgate Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Queensgate Road have a pool?
No, 205 Queensgate Road does not have a pool.
Does 205 Queensgate Road have accessible units?
No, 205 Queensgate Road does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Queensgate Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Queensgate Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Queensgate Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Queensgate Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir
Clover, SC 29710

Similar Pages

Clover 1 BedroomsClover 2 Bedrooms
Clover Apartments with BalconiesClover Apartments with Garages
Clover Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCBoiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCDenver, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NC
Lincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College