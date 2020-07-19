All apartments in Clover
Home
/
Clover, SC
/
104 Calhoun Street
Last updated July 12 2019 at 8:12 PM

104 Calhoun Street

104 Calhoun Street · No Longer Available
Location

104 Calhoun Street, Clover, SC 29710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious three bedroom, one bath with hardwood floors and tile. It has central air/heat. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator and stove (2018). This home features large bedrooms, insulated windows, laundry room, and rocking chair front porch. Convenient to shopping, dining and downtown area. Within Clover School District!

Pet Policy: Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet with $10/month pet rent per pet.

Directions to the property from our Clover office: Left onto Kings Mtn. St., Right onto South Main St., Right onto Calhoun St.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Property is also on Rently lock-box!

Directions are as follows:

1. Create an account on Rently.com
2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.
3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)
4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

