Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

228 Garden Lakes Dr

228 Garden Lakes Dr · (864) 489-6055
Location

228 Garden Lakes Dr, Cherokee County, SC 29702

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 228 Garden Lakes Dr · Avail. now

$1,865

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Gorgeous short term fully furnished home close to Charlotte and Spartanburg! - 2 bedroom, 1 full bath completely furnished home located in Blacksburg, Sc. Just 40 Minutes or less to Charlotte and 20 minutes or less to Spartanburg! This apartment is designed for short to long term stays and includes water, electric, wi-fi, smart TVs, cable, all dishes, pots, pans, coffee machine, toaster, towels, sheets, everything you need! Plus no yard work! Includes full bath, eat in kitchen, walk in closets, full laundry room! This cozy home wont last long!

No Pets, No Students
No smoking or vaping on the premisses

Equal Housing

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Garden Lakes Dr have any available units?
228 Garden Lakes Dr has a unit available for $1,865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 228 Garden Lakes Dr have?
Some of 228 Garden Lakes Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Garden Lakes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
228 Garden Lakes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Garden Lakes Dr pet-friendly?
No, 228 Garden Lakes Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 228 Garden Lakes Dr offer parking?
No, 228 Garden Lakes Dr does not offer parking.
Does 228 Garden Lakes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Garden Lakes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Garden Lakes Dr have a pool?
No, 228 Garden Lakes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 228 Garden Lakes Dr have accessible units?
No, 228 Garden Lakes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Garden Lakes Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Garden Lakes Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Garden Lakes Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Garden Lakes Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
