*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. *Any showings must be done remotely via FaceTime.Comfortable 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom James Island cottage adjacent to the Charleston County Golf Course. Walk to the links from your house! and tons of off street parking on a deep wooded lot. Enjoy the Lowcountry setting under the live oaks and access your backyard from Riverland Terrace. Close access to Elliott Creek and the Wappoo Cut.Pets conditional. Available April 15.