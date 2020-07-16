1489 Deleston St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking internet access

Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom Island Gem, minutes from beach and downtown. Utilities are inclusive. Ideal for business travel, leisure vacation travel or even relocation. Why overpay for an extended hotel stay when you can stay in a house.



Location, location, location! Conveniently located just 4 miles away from the admired Folly Beach and just 7 miles away from Historic downtown. Our home provides proximity to the best of both beach and city adventures during your stay in Charleston. Located just off Folly Road, our home is located in a residential area where you can feel right at home.



Enjoy the natural breeze and relax on the front or side porches. Feel free to do as much or as little as you desire. Come make yourself at home at our place.



Fully furnished with modern upgrades, well equipped kitchen to prepare gourmet meals, separate living room for entertainment and formal dining room. Available now.



Rental Features

Fully furnished

Living Room

Formal Dining Room

Well-lit Kitchen

Outdoor Spaces

High speed internet/WiFi

Cable

Water

Security

Electricity

CH&A

Beautifully, well-kept and manicured yard space

Cookware

Linens & Towels



Key Features

Year Built: 2008 (modern upgrades and renovations)

Sq Footage: 1512

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Onsite

Lease Duration: Short to Long Term (3-6 months) contact for short term options

Deposit: $3150 for long term, short term options may vary

Pet Policy: None allowed, no exceptions

Laundry: W/D convey

Property Type: Single Family Home



Contact: tntcrawford0416@gmail E

843 900 6511 T