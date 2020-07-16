All apartments in Charleston County
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:08 AM

1489 Deleston St

1489 Deleston Street · (843) 900-6511
Location

1489 Deleston Street, Charleston County, SC 29412

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1512 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom Island Gem, minutes from beach and downtown. Utilities are inclusive. Ideal for business travel, leisure vacation travel or even relocation. Why overpay for an extended hotel stay when you can stay in a house.

Location, location, location! Conveniently located just 4 miles away from the admired Folly Beach and just 7 miles away from Historic downtown. Our home provides proximity to the best of both beach and city adventures during your stay in Charleston. Located just off Folly Road, our home is located in a residential area where you can feel right at home.

Enjoy the natural breeze and relax on the front or side porches. Feel free to do as much or as little as you desire. Come make yourself at home at our place.

Fully furnished with modern upgrades, well equipped kitchen to prepare gourmet meals, separate living room for entertainment and formal dining room. Available now.

Rental Features
Fully furnished
Living Room
Formal Dining Room
Well-lit Kitchen
Outdoor Spaces
High speed internet/WiFi
Cable
Water
Security
Electricity
CH&A
Beautifully, well-kept and manicured yard space
Cookware
Linens & Towels

Key Features
Year Built: 2008 (modern upgrades and renovations)
Sq Footage: 1512
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: Onsite
Lease Duration: Short to Long Term (3-6 months) contact for short term options
Deposit: $3150 for long term, short term options may vary
Pet Policy: None allowed, no exceptions
Laundry: W/D convey
Property Type: Single Family Home

Contact: tntcrawford0416@gmail E
843 900 6511 T

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

