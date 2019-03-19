All apartments in Catawba
4356 Cureton Ferry Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4356 Cureton Ferry Road

4356 Cureton Ferry Road · No Longer Available
Location

4356 Cureton Ferry Road, Catawba, SC 29704

Amenities

4356 Cureton Ferry Road Available 03/08/19 Three bedroom one bathroom in Catawba - Three bedroom, One Bathroom Mobile Home. This home has a split floor plan with carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and an electric stove. There is central AC/Heat and is on well and septic. Convenient to Hwy 21 bypass and Van Wyck!

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly. Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet with $10/month pet rent per pet.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Directions: to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on E White Street, left on E Main Street, follow fork to right to go on SC-5/E. Main St; turn right onto State Rte 697.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4738166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

