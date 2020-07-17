All apartments in Beaufort County
115 Regent Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

115 Regent Avenue

115 Regent Avenue · (888) 344-4246 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

115 Regent Avenue, Beaufort County, SC 29910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 115 Regent Avenue · Avail. Sep 23

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
pool
115 Regent Avenue Available 09/23/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Westbury Park! Available September 23rd ~ AiM - Welcoming and very spacious two-story townhouse in the gated community of Westbury Park. This townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the second level and on the first floor has a formal living room/office, large family room off kitchen and dining room. Open living floor plan. Private driveway in backyard plus on street parking. Enjoy a community swimming pool and fitness center in this gated community in Bluffton, SC and easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and schools.

Call or email to schedule a showing! (843) 310-0417 ext. 1 or info@absoluteisland.com

(RLNE5880837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Regent Avenue have any available units?
115 Regent Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 115 Regent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 Regent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Regent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 115 Regent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort County.
Does 115 Regent Avenue offer parking?
No, 115 Regent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 115 Regent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Regent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Regent Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 115 Regent Avenue has a pool.
Does 115 Regent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 Regent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Regent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Regent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Regent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Regent Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 115 Regent Avenue?
