Amenities

gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities gym pool

115 Regent Avenue Available 09/23/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Westbury Park! Available September 23rd ~ AiM - Welcoming and very spacious two-story townhouse in the gated community of Westbury Park. This townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the second level and on the first floor has a formal living room/office, large family room off kitchen and dining room. Open living floor plan. Private driveway in backyard plus on street parking. Enjoy a community swimming pool and fitness center in this gated community in Bluffton, SC and easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and schools.



Call or email to schedule a showing! (843) 310-0417 ext. 1 or info@absoluteisland.com



(RLNE5880837)