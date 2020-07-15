All apartments in Beaufort County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

108 Commodore Dupont Street

108 Commodore Dupont Street · (843) 415-2512
Location

108 Commodore Dupont Street, Beaufort County, SC 29909

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Commodore Dupont Street · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely Sun City (+55 years old community) 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac - This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is freshly painted and in immaculate condition. Located close to the front of Sun City on a quiet cul-de-sac. The entry, living room, master bedroom, 2nd bedroom and hallways feature tile, hardwoods and minimal carpeting. The kitchen looks out to both the living and dining areas and features stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms feature beautiful stained glass entry doors and hardwood floors. The master has a walk-in closet for additional clothes storage. Enjoy the outdoor screened porch. There is also a laundry room and a two car garage. Call Gary at Realty Management Advisors for additional information or to set up a showing. 843.706-2030. SMALL ADULT DOG PERMITTED. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Due Covid precautions showings not available until vacant on June 29, 2020.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4688732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Commodore Dupont Street have any available units?
108 Commodore Dupont Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Commodore Dupont Street have?
Some of 108 Commodore Dupont Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Commodore Dupont Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 Commodore Dupont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Commodore Dupont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Commodore Dupont Street is pet friendly.
Does 108 Commodore Dupont Street offer parking?
Yes, 108 Commodore Dupont Street offers parking.
Does 108 Commodore Dupont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Commodore Dupont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Commodore Dupont Street have a pool?
No, 108 Commodore Dupont Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 Commodore Dupont Street have accessible units?
No, 108 Commodore Dupont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Commodore Dupont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Commodore Dupont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Commodore Dupont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Commodore Dupont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
