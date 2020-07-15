108 Commodore Dupont Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely Sun City (+55 years old community) 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac - This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is freshly painted and in immaculate condition. Located close to the front of Sun City on a quiet cul-de-sac. The entry, living room, master bedroom, 2nd bedroom and hallways feature tile, hardwoods and minimal carpeting. The kitchen looks out to both the living and dining areas and features stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms feature beautiful stained glass entry doors and hardwood floors. The master has a walk-in closet for additional clothes storage. Enjoy the outdoor screened porch. There is also a laundry room and a two car garage. Call Gary at Realty Management Advisors for additional information or to set up a showing. 843.706-2030. SMALL ADULT DOG PERMITTED. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Due Covid precautions showings not available until vacant on June 29, 2020.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4688732)