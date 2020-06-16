897 Houndslake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Unique opportunity for Spring & Summer! Excellent rental rate of $1295 per month plus tax and pet deposit if applicable. PHOTOS SHOWN ON THIS LISTING ARE FOR A UNIT WHICH IS CURRENTLY LEASED - NEW PHOTOS COMING APRIL 1. Various fully furnished units available including all utilities, Wi-Fi and cable TV, weekly housekeeping, and continental breakfast. Mini-fridge and microwave provided. Olympic-sized pool opens in May. Tenant has access to Houndslake Country Club dining, golf, tennis, and pickleball. Common areas include hospitality/living room, patio overlooking golf course with gas grill, nature trail leading to Dogwood Lake. Friendly hotel staff will make you feel right at home! ($1295 monthly rate applies to single occupant - inquire about additional fee for second person) Special weekly and monthly rates.