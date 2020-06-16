All apartments in Aiken
Find more places like 897 Houndslake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aiken, SC
/
897 Houndslake Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

897 Houndslake Drive

897 Houndslake Dr · (803) 270-7993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aiken
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

897 Houndslake Dr, Aiken, SC 29803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Unique opportunity for Spring & Summer! Excellent rental rate of $1295 per month plus tax and pet deposit if applicable. PHOTOS SHOWN ON THIS LISTING ARE FOR A UNIT WHICH IS CURRENTLY LEASED - NEW PHOTOS COMING APRIL 1. Various fully furnished units available including all utilities, Wi-Fi and cable TV, weekly housekeeping, and continental breakfast. Mini-fridge and microwave provided. Olympic-sized pool opens in May. Tenant has access to Houndslake Country Club dining, golf, tennis, and pickleball. Common areas include hospitality/living room, patio overlooking golf course with gas grill, nature trail leading to Dogwood Lake. Friendly hotel staff will make you feel right at home! ($1295 monthly rate applies to single occupant - inquire about additional fee for second person) Special weekly and monthly rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 897 Houndslake Drive have any available units?
897 Houndslake Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
What amenities does 897 Houndslake Drive have?
Some of 897 Houndslake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 897 Houndslake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
897 Houndslake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 897 Houndslake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 897 Houndslake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 897 Houndslake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 897 Houndslake Drive does offer parking.
Does 897 Houndslake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 897 Houndslake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 897 Houndslake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 897 Houndslake Drive has a pool.
Does 897 Houndslake Drive have accessible units?
No, 897 Houndslake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 897 Houndslake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 897 Houndslake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 897 Houndslake Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gatewood
303 Pebble Ln
Aiken, SC 29801
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln
Aiken, SC 29803
Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd
Aiken, SC 29803
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop
Aiken, SC 29801
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg
Aiken, SC 29803

Similar Pages

Aiken 1 BedroomsAiken 2 Bedrooms
Aiken Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAiken Apartments with Pool
Aiken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GAMartinez, GAWest Columbia, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GACayce, SCIrmo, SCGreenwood, SC
Grovetown, GANorth Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCSeven Oaks, SCHarlem, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Carolina-AikenAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity