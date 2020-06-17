All apartments in Aiken
601 Silver Bluff Road

601 Silver Bluff Rd · (803) 507-6329
Location

601 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC 29803

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Studio · 2 Bath · 2858 sqft

Amenities

garage
conference room
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
garage
internet access
Large office space available that can be opened up or divided into two spaces if desired. One 1,266 square feet and one 1,592 square feet with own separate entrances. Located in South Towne Square Shopping Center. One of the highest visibility areas in Aiken. On the corner of Daugherty Road and Silver Bluff Road. The space offers two conference rooms, offices, work room, kitchen and large room with 8 custom built in wooden cubicles that are wired power and internet. Public parking available. New LED lighting. Landlord will repaint and replace flooring for the new tenant. Tenant covers utilities. Suitable for medical office, call center, real estate office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Silver Bluff Road have any available units?
601 Silver Bluff Road has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
Is 601 Silver Bluff Road currently offering any rent specials?
601 Silver Bluff Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Silver Bluff Road pet-friendly?
No, 601 Silver Bluff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiken.
Does 601 Silver Bluff Road offer parking?
Yes, 601 Silver Bluff Road does offer parking.
Does 601 Silver Bluff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Silver Bluff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Silver Bluff Road have a pool?
No, 601 Silver Bluff Road does not have a pool.
Does 601 Silver Bluff Road have accessible units?
No, 601 Silver Bluff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Silver Bluff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Silver Bluff Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Silver Bluff Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Silver Bluff Road does not have units with air conditioning.
