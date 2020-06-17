601 Silver Bluff Road

Amenities

Large office space available that can be opened up or divided into two spaces if desired. One 1,266 square feet and one 1,592 square feet with own separate entrances. Located in South Towne Square Shopping Center. One of the highest visibility areas in Aiken. On the corner of Daugherty Road and Silver Bluff Road. The space offers two conference rooms, offices, work room, kitchen and large room with 8 custom built in wooden cubicles that are wired power and internet. Public parking available. New LED lighting. Landlord will repaint and replace flooring for the new tenant. Tenant covers utilities. Suitable for medical office, call center, real estate office.