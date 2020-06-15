218 York Street SE

Amenities

Step into the apartment and step into the charm of Aiken. This historic building features a fully furnished and turnkey 1 BR apartment downstairs available for rent at $2000 a month for long term rental (no utilities included). Recently redone - this gorgeously furnished apartment is painted in a neutral palette, beautifully furnished, original wooden floors, decorative fireplaces, bookcases and outdoor patio space for al fresco dining. Washer/dryer in unit. Walking distance to the Wilcox and all the charming restaurants and shops downtown,. Impeccable design in an incredible location - the only thing missing is you! First last and security due at signing. Available for weekly or monthly rental.