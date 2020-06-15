All apartments in Aiken
218 York Street SE

218 York St SE · (803) 761-0678
Location

218 York St SE, Aiken, SC 29801

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Step into the apartment and step into the charm of Aiken. This historic building features a fully furnished and turnkey 1 BR apartment downstairs available for rent at $2000 a month for long term rental (no utilities included). Recently redone - this gorgeously furnished apartment is painted in a neutral palette, beautifully furnished, original wooden floors, decorative fireplaces, bookcases and outdoor patio space for al fresco dining. Washer/dryer in unit. Walking distance to the Wilcox and all the charming restaurants and shops downtown,. Impeccable design in an incredible location - the only thing missing is you! First last and security due at signing. Available for weekly or monthly rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 York Street SE have any available units?
218 York Street SE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 York Street SE have?
Some of 218 York Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 York Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
218 York Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 York Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 218 York Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiken.
Does 218 York Street SE offer parking?
No, 218 York Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 218 York Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 York Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 York Street SE have a pool?
No, 218 York Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 218 York Street SE have accessible units?
No, 218 York Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 218 York Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 York Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
