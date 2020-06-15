1204 Whiskey Road

Amenities

Second-story offices available for lease in attractive professional office building located on the corner of Whiskey Road and Boardman Road. Walk-up to your office and see the Palmetto Golf Club from the balcony. Ample parking, great midtown location, close to all shopping and restaurants with easy access to downtown, and excellent visibility. Suite D ($650/month). Tenant responsible for all utilities. Suite is approximately 595 sf +/-. If dimensions are important it is up to the tenant to measure. Reception area, 2 offices, wet bar and half bath. Carpet, some built-in shelving/cabinetry.