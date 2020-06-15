All apartments in Aiken
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:26 PM

1204 Whiskey Road

1204 Whiskey Rd · (803) 649-8103
Location

1204 Whiskey Rd, Aiken, SC 29803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Second-story offices available for lease in attractive professional office building located on the corner of Whiskey Road and Boardman Road. Walk-up to your office and see the Palmetto Golf Club from the balcony. Ample parking, great midtown location, close to all shopping and restaurants with easy access to downtown, and excellent visibility. Suite D ($650/month). Tenant responsible for all utilities. Suite is approximately 595 sf +/-. If dimensions are important it is up to the tenant to measure. Reception area, 2 offices, wet bar and half bath. Carpet, some built-in shelving/cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Whiskey Road have any available units?
1204 Whiskey Road has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
Is 1204 Whiskey Road currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Whiskey Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Whiskey Road pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Whiskey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiken.
Does 1204 Whiskey Road offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Whiskey Road does offer parking.
Does 1204 Whiskey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Whiskey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Whiskey Road have a pool?
No, 1204 Whiskey Road does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Whiskey Road have accessible units?
No, 1204 Whiskey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Whiskey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 Whiskey Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Whiskey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Whiskey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
