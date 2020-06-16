All apartments in Aiken
Find more places like 108 White Willow Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aiken, SC
/
108 White Willow Place
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:23 PM

108 White Willow Place

108 White Willow Pl · (803) 645-1568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aiken
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

108 White Willow Pl, Aiken, SC 29803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
JUST REDUCED! Building your dream home in the Reserve or Woodside? This executive rental, located on the golf course, is the perfect location to become part of the community before moving in. Beautifully appointed, comfortably furnished townhome in Woodside. Home features open floor plan, fully stocked kitchen, fireplace, two car garage. Master suite, located on the first level, has king size bed and master bath has separate tub and shower. Guest room has queen bed. Rent includes all utilities (with a $150 cap on power), including cable and internet. Yard maintenance is also included. Can be rented long-term or short-term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 White Willow Place have any available units?
108 White Willow Place has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 White Willow Place have?
Some of 108 White Willow Place's amenities include garage, fireplace, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 White Willow Place currently offering any rent specials?
108 White Willow Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 White Willow Place pet-friendly?
No, 108 White Willow Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiken.
Does 108 White Willow Place offer parking?
Yes, 108 White Willow Place does offer parking.
Does 108 White Willow Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 White Willow Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 White Willow Place have a pool?
No, 108 White Willow Place does not have a pool.
Does 108 White Willow Place have accessible units?
No, 108 White Willow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 108 White Willow Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 White Willow Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 108 White Willow Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg
Aiken, SC 29803
Gatewood
303 Pebble Ln
Aiken, SC 29801
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop
Aiken, SC 29801
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln
Aiken, SC 29803
Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd
Aiken, SC 29803

Similar Pages

Aiken 1 BedroomsAiken 2 Bedrooms
Aiken Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAiken Apartments with Pool
Aiken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GAMartinez, GAWest Columbia, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GACayce, SCIrmo, SCGreenwood, SC
Grovetown, GANorth Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCSeven Oaks, SCHarlem, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Carolina-AikenAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity