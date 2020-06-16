108 White Willow Place

Amenities

garage fireplace internet access furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities parking garage internet access

JUST REDUCED! Building your dream home in the Reserve or Woodside? This executive rental, located on the golf course, is the perfect location to become part of the community before moving in. Beautifully appointed, comfortably furnished townhome in Woodside. Home features open floor plan, fully stocked kitchen, fireplace, two car garage. Master suite, located on the first level, has king size bed and master bath has separate tub and shower. Guest room has queen bed. Rent includes all utilities (with a $150 cap on power), including cable and internet. Yard maintenance is also included. Can be rented long-term or short-term.