105 Florence Street SW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Beautifully furnished studio apartment on 2nd floor of Victoria Villa, just a short walk to shops & restaurants in downtown Aiken. Amenities include high ceilings, hardwood floors, flat screen TV, kitchen with snack bar & granite countertops. All appliances - refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, stackable washer & dryer - included. Rent includes electric & gas ($80 per month cap), water and garbage pick-up. Tenant is responsible for his/her own cable & internet service. Great location, superb condition in downtown Aiken! $875 per month / 6-12 month lease and $850 per month / 12 month lease. No Pets / No Smoking. Available for July 1 occupancy.