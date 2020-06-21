105 Florence Street SW

Amenities
Beautifully furnished studio apartment on 2nd floor of Victoria Villa, just a short walk to shops & restaurants in downtown Aiken. Amenities include high ceilings, hardwood floors, flat screen TV, kitchen with snack bar & granite countertops. All appliances - refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, stackable washer & dryer - included. Rent includes electric & gas ($80 per month cap), water and garbage pick-up. Tenant is responsible for his/her own cable & internet service. Great location, superb condition in downtown Aiken! $875 per month / 6-12 month lease and $850 per month / 12 month lease. No Pets / No Smoking. Available for July 1 occupancy.