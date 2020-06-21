All apartments in Aiken
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:08 PM

105 Florence Street SW

105 Florence St SW · (803) 998-0198
Location

105 Florence St SW, Aiken, SC 29801

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautifully furnished studio apartment on 2nd floor of Victoria Villa, just a short walk to shops & restaurants in downtown Aiken. Amenities include high ceilings, hardwood floors, flat screen TV, kitchen with snack bar & granite countertops. All appliances - refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, stackable washer & dryer - included. Rent includes electric & gas ($80 per month cap), water and garbage pick-up. Tenant is responsible for his/her own cable & internet service. Great location, superb condition in downtown Aiken! $875 per month / 6-12 month lease and $850 per month / 12 month lease. No Pets / No Smoking. Available for July 1 occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Florence Street SW have any available units?
105 Florence Street SW has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Florence Street SW have?
Some of 105 Florence Street SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Florence Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
105 Florence Street SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Florence Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 105 Florence Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiken.
Does 105 Florence Street SW offer parking?
No, 105 Florence Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 105 Florence Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Florence Street SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Florence Street SW have a pool?
No, 105 Florence Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 105 Florence Street SW have accessible units?
No, 105 Florence Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Florence Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Florence Street SW has units with dishwashers.
