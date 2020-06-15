1037 Clark Road

Amenities

Great location in a great neighborhood, Aiken Estates, just one horse property away from being in the treasured Hitchcock Woods, a 2,100+ acre urban forest with sandy trails for exploring. Walking distance to Fresh Market. Central location equidistant to Aiken's downtown eateries/shops and South side restaurants & shopping. Lovely one story three bedroom brick ranch home with gleaming hardwood floors, good natural light with nice picture window overlooking a private fenced back yard, a custom kitchen renovation that will delight the equestrian enthusiast with its details, and additional updates make this home delightful to enjoy for your furnished Aiken rental. Available longer term currently through December 31st, 2020. Inclusive of utilities (water,electric,gas) up to $250 cap. House cleaning service available bi-weekly. WiFi & TV included. No Smoking Rental. Owners are having an addition added to the home so please make tenant aware of possible on-going construction to addition.