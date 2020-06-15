All apartments in Aiken
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:08 PM

1037 Clark Road

1037 Clark Rd SW · (803) 998-0198
Location

1037 Clark Rd SW, Aiken, SC 29803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Great location in a great neighborhood, Aiken Estates, just one horse property away from being in the treasured Hitchcock Woods, a 2,100+ acre urban forest with sandy trails for exploring. Walking distance to Fresh Market. Central location equidistant to Aiken's downtown eateries/shops and South side restaurants & shopping. Lovely one story three bedroom brick ranch home with gleaming hardwood floors, good natural light with nice picture window overlooking a private fenced back yard, a custom kitchen renovation that will delight the equestrian enthusiast with its details, and additional updates make this home delightful to enjoy for your furnished Aiken rental. Available longer term currently through December 31st, 2020. Inclusive of utilities (water,electric,gas) up to $250 cap. House cleaning service available bi-weekly. WiFi & TV included. No Smoking Rental. Owners are having an addition added to the home so please make tenant aware of possible on-going construction to addition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 Clark Road have any available units?
1037 Clark Road has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 Clark Road have?
Some of 1037 Clark Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 Clark Road currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Clark Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Clark Road pet-friendly?
No, 1037 Clark Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiken.
Does 1037 Clark Road offer parking?
Yes, 1037 Clark Road does offer parking.
Does 1037 Clark Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 Clark Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Clark Road have a pool?
No, 1037 Clark Road does not have a pool.
Does 1037 Clark Road have accessible units?
No, 1037 Clark Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Clark Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 Clark Road does not have units with dishwashers.
