Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Furnished 2 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1373 SqFt End Unit Townhouse located in the Trolley Run Subdivision. It has Large Walk In Closets ,and the 3rd Bedroom is configured as an Office. Washer and Dryer are Included. Water, Trash, Lawn Care and Electric included, with $125 Cap on electric bill. Cable/Internet are available but not included in rent package. No Pets Please. There is a Lovely Fenced Back Yard with Patio Furniture