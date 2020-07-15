/
3 bedroom apartments
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woonsocket, RI
Bernon District
213 Cottage Street
213 Cottage Street, Woonsocket, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1402 sqft
GORGEOUS, second floor 3-bedroom unit offers remodeled kitchen, bathroom and more. Hardwoods throughout. Laundry facilities in lower level, parking including detached garage. PLEASE... NO PETS! NO EXCEPTIONS! No smoking in building.
East Woonsocket
420 Elm Street
420 Elm Street, Woonsocket, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1168 sqft
Well Maintained Three Bedroom Unit, Third Floor Unit, With off Street Parking for 1 Vehicle, Updated Bathroom, Heat and Hot Water Included, Coin-Op Laundry on Property, NO PETS, NO Smoking, 1 Year Lease Required, Credit, Employment, Background
Franklin Commons Apartments
8 Gatehouse Ln, Franklin, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
Located just minutes from Route 495, convenient for commuters. Units have separate dining areas, walk-in closets, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has onsite fitness center, lounge room with fireplace, and more.
Downtown Franklin
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
1612-1614 Lonsdale ave 3
1612 Lonsdale Ave, Providence County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms avail 7/1 - Property Id: 311122 Great new 3 bedroom on 1st and 2nd floor EVERYTHING NEW Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311122 Property Id 311122 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5898350)
Elmhurst
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
15 Thomas St
15 Thomas Street, Providence County, RI
Students and working professionals seeking the same to share over 3,100sq.ft. of large luxury townhouse in the heart of Centerdale. This is not your typical close quarter roommate situation, but spread out over two floors.
71 Peck St 3
71 Peck Street, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Bright 2-3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 292882 Bright 2/3 bedroom apartment available for rent July 5 . Updates include new tile in kitchen, new tub walls. Off street parking for two cars.
Central Falls
65 Garfield St
65 Garfield Street, Central Falls, RI
65 garfield single home - Property Id: 238660 single home, spacer rooms, parking, Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238660 Property Id 238660 (RLNE5709573)
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike, Providence County, RI
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike Lincoln RI 02865 Watch our video walkthrough here: https://www.youtube.
