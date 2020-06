Amenities

WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL: Visit beautiful Misquamicut, RI for your summer vacation. While your here stay in this recently renovated gem of a house. Set-back away from the busy Misquamicut beach scene, yet still in the Misquamicut Fire District you are in walking distance to any of the MFD beaches. Enjoy a cup of coffee while you watch the sunrise on the front porch and then wind down after your fun day at the beach with a cocktail. Grill and relax by the outdoor fire pit/stone patio. There is an outdoor shower that you can rinse off the sand from the beach. The 3 bedrooms all with refinished oak floors are named after local surf spots. The kitchen/dining and living area is open so that you can enjoy time with family & friends. The house sleeps 6 comfortably and is finished nicely so that you can simply enjoy your vacation, no worries about the "little things". The owner has thought of everything. Call to schedule a showing or make a reservation for Summer 2020.