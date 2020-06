Amenities

Yearly rental. Luxury abounds in this beautifully furnished, turnkey home close to Watch Hill. This three bedroom contemporary with 3000 sq ft of living space sits on a quiet over-sized lot along the Pawcatuck River. From your manicured grounds and backyard patio to the spacious interior with three separate living areas, this home has the location you want and the amenities you deserve. 2 car garage & full basement. No pets, please and no smokers.