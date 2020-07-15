13 Studio Apartments for rent in Warwick, RI
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
20 Units Available
Cowesett
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
Studio
$1,081
325 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Warwick
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
57 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,908
578 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,762
418 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Watchemocket
83 South Rose Street 1
83 South Rose Street, East Providence, RI
Studio
$1,850
1850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Commercial-South Rose St - Property Id: 310339 Approximately 1,850 SF on first floor. Open floor plan with one office, kitchen area and 2 bathrooms. Lastly occupied by a church.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:51 AM
1 Unit Available
Olneyville
11 Aleppo Street - 1
11 Aleppo St, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,250
1000 sqft
Available September 1st. Come be a part of the Atlantic Design Works, a community of designers and creative food entrepreneurs! We currently have an opening in our highly visible first floor at the corner of Manton and Aleppo Street.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage
28 Vernon Avenue, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$900
900 sqft
Garage space for rent in Bristol, RI! Vernon Ave, Garage Unit B, Bristol RI 02809 $900/mo, Electricity and oil heat are not included KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 900 sqft (18' Wide, 50' Deep, 10' High) New Motorized Overhead Door: 12' Wide x 10'
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower South Providence
728 Broad Street
728 Broad Street, Providence, RI
Studio
$2,500
1500 sqft
COMPLETELY NEW! Commercial rental in the heart of Broad Street. New plumbing, electrical, flooring, ect. Ready to rent April 1. Plenty of parking for all, this unit also has a half bath and is handicap accessible.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
39 State Street - 2W
39 State St, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$2,650
468 sqft
Large 2 BR w/ expansive, private deck. Two level apartment with impressive master suite. Two full baths, oak and fir flooring throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
495 Hope Street - 4
495 Hope St, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$625
322 sqft
Ready to move in professional OFFICE SPACE in a convenient and collegial workspace with shared conference room available, located in the heart of downtown Historic Bristol. Steps from the Post Office, RIPTA, bike path, waterfront, and restaurants.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
495 Hope Street - G1
495 Hope Street, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$400
325 sqft
Private office space in downtown professional office building w/ shared conference room.
Results within 10 miles of Warwick
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
Studio
$1,100
366 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Falls
518 Broad Street - 1
518 Broad St, Central Falls, RI
Studio
$1,500
2000 sqft
Large retail space on corner lot for rent on Broad St Central Falls, RI. It located in the same shopping plaza as a very busy Chinese Restaurant and a few doors away from Dunking Donuts. This location was recently a Convenience store or small Market.
Warwick 1 BedroomsWarwick 2 BedroomsWarwick 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWarwick 3 BedroomsWarwick Apartments with BalconyWarwick Apartments with GarageWarwick Apartments with GymWarwick Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWarwick Apartments with ParkingWarwick Apartments with PoolWarwick Apartments with Washer-DryerWarwick Dog Friendly ApartmentsWarwick Furnished ApartmentsWarwick Pet Friendly PlacesWarwick Studio Apartments
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANeedham, MANew London, CTChelsea, MAEverett, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MA