Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Spacious apartment living, just renovated and ready for you to move in NOW, Located on a quit street with east access to highways. Enjoy the summer days sitting on your sunny front porch or relaxing in the private fenced backed yard – perfect for BBQ’s.