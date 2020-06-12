/
2 bedroom apartments
69 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newport East, RI
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
152 Tuckerman Avenue
152 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1114 sqft
Nestled in the Stone Tower Condos in Middletown is this wonderful, fully furnished gem with ocean views! First floor features an open concept living-room, eat-in nook and a fully and newly renovated white granite countered kitchen and Island which
Newport East
1 Unit Available
25 Shangri la Lane
25 Shangri-La Lane, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Beautifully updated 2/1 apartment on a quiet street. The apartment is the right half of the house. 2 beds 1 bath with off-street parking. Basement room for additional storage. One car garage use only for storage . Available now. No pets.
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
7 Odonnell Road
7 O Donnell Road, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1160 sqft
AVAILABLE BY MONTH (and see MLS 1255363 for summer weeklies), all utilities and Internet included....Just over the line from Newport, this completely FURNISHED Cape Cod is within walking distance to First Beach (Easton's Beach).
Newport East
1 Unit Available
146 Wolcott Avenue
146 Wolcott Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
640 sqft
Adorable furnished cottage located near St. George's and Second Beach, available as a WINTER rental starting in September! This sun-filled cottage offers 2 bedrooms, plus a bathroom with shower.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
90 Renfrew Avenue
90 Renfrew Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1510 sqft
This charming cottage with two bedrooms and one bath is available for June and July this summer. Located ideally by the beaches in Middletown and just a short drive to Newport.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
97 Center Avenue
97 Center Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
700 sqft
Welcome Home....Winter Rental Available for 2020 all Utilities included. Newly renovated stand alone Cottage in Desirable Easton Beach area. This adorable two bedroom home with Eat in Kitchen and living area.
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
249 Tuckerman Avenue
249 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
784 sqft
~Available June OR July 1 for Yearly Lease~ This unfurnished, breathtaking condo on renowned Tuckerman Avenue was recently remodeled and features a private deck with views of First Beach and the Cliff Walk.
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
423 Purgatory Road
423 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
645 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY LEASE on SEPTEMBER 4th, 2020 *FURNISHED - Located on a quiet lane off Purgatory Rd, this apartment feels like a private oasis.
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
23 Osprey Court
23 Osprey Court, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available furnished August 15, 2020 through spring time/early summer. Pristine end unit with beautiful southern exposure all day long.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue
101 Briarwood Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
830 sqft
This 2 bed, 1 bath cottage is one of two cottages on property. Fully furnished, this home has washer / dryer, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz countertops & a breakfast bar.
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
85 Maple Avenue
85 Maple Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! A Great 2 Bedroom Furnished Yearly Rental with a Great, Middletown Location, Close To the Navy Base. With all your utilities included No Pets, No Smokers.
Newport East
1 Unit Available
10 Orchard Avenue
10 Orchard Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
752 sqft
Cute cottage in ideal location to get to beaches or local restaurants. Available short term March and April at $1500 per month. June available for $3000 and July & August each for $3500.
Results within 1 mile of Newport East
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
28 Newport Avenue
28 Newport Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1047 sqft
Great Location near the Hospital and Trendy Broadway. Spacious and Bright 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath. Features include living room, dining room and eat in kitchen with separate pantry area.
Broadway
1 Unit Available
11 Thurston Avenue
11 Thurston Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
Welcome home to this move in condition first floor sun filled unit in the city by the sea! This 2 bedroom unit features gleaming hardwood floors, large enclosed front porch, large living room, dining room, garage access, off street parking and
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
13 Hall Avenue
13 Hall Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
700 sqft
Available August 1st 2020 for a yearly lease. Located within walking distance to Broadway restaurants and a short commute to the Navy Base. Well kept and freshly painted. A combination of recently refinished hardwoods and wood laminate flooring.
Old Beach
1 Unit Available
397 GIBBS Avenue
397 Gibbs Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
993 sqft
Desirable Kay/Catherine Estate Area- renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the "Carrington House " Condominium Complex. The Second floor unit has an updated kitchen white quartz counters , new appliances and vented gas stove for cooking.
1 Unit Available
402 Corey Lane
402 Corey Lane, Newport County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1460 sqft
JULY 1 Start Date-- YEARLY UNFURNISHED RENTAL. Bright and updated (2016) stand alone condo in coveted and convenient, WhiteHall Farm. Stainless appliances, white marble counters with gas stove in fresh white kitchen with white cabinets.
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
15 Halsey Street
15 Halsey Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1229 sqft
~~Available July 23 for yearly lease~~ This Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom home has just been meticulously remodeled- complete with all new S.S. appliances, windows, fresh paint, and all new landscaping.
1 Unit Available
104 Third Beach Road
104 Third Beach Road, Newport County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
743 sqft
Unfurnished 2BD cottage town house in desirable area - $1700/month Available September 1, 2019 *** FEW RENTALS IN THIS DESIRABLE AREA *** Unfurnished cottage town house, 2 bedrooms 1 bath, large private yard.
Results within 5 miles of Newport East
Verified
$
7 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
81 Old Fort Road
81 Old Fort Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
842 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL- JULY & AUGUST 2020 Cozy townhouse conveniently located in desired 5th Ward. 1 mile to Cliff Walk, Ocean Ave,Fort Adams and downtown shops and restaurants. Open concept living / dining room adjacent to fully Equipped remodeled kitchen.
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
70 Carroll Avenue
70 Carroll Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
708 sqft
Welcome to Ocean's Way. This two bedroom condo is a great spot for you to spend the summer in Newport. Park your car and bike to the beach or walk into town. Fully furnished and laundry in the basement, this updated unit has everything you need.
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
143 HARRISON Avenue
143 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
1606 sqft
Beechbound Estate Carriage House Condominium, rare offering on a Guilded Age property. Designed by Peabody and Stearns with a mix of Jacobean and Shingle style architecture. Olmstead Landscape designed 3.
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
2 Atlantic Street
2 Atlantic St, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Rent in the heart of the Fifth Ward! This seasonal rental is located at the end of Thames Street just a quick walk to the bars, restaurants, harbor and shops. It's only a short bike ride to the Cliff Walk and beaches too.
