671 Aquidneck Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

~Military Favorite! Available for the winter starting on 10/1, other lease lengths may be negotiable~

Absolutely beautiful single-family home built in 2013, tucked back on Aquidneck Ave with ample parking space and a gorgeous deck sitting on a sloping, shady lawn. This fully furnished home boasts all newer fixtures and cabinetry, high-end furniture, as well as stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! Enjoy the lovely views out of the large windows in the living room over the gas fireplace from either the master bedroom balcony, or from any of the living space on the first floor. With gleaming hardwood floors, recessed lighting, 2 first floor bedrooms, 1 full first-floor bathroom, efficient gas heating, and a spacious master bedroom with en suite bathroom, this is a must-see. Water is even included in the rent! Just a quick drive to downtown Newport, and an easy bike ride to the beaches. Available for 9/1 as a fully furnished winter rental--other lease lengths may be considered. Video tour available!