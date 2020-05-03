All apartments in Newport East
671 Aquidneck Avenue
671 Aquidneck Avenue

671 Aquidneck Avenue · (401) 263-5138
671 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East, RI 02842
Newport East

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1858 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
parking
~Military Favorite! Available for the winter starting on 10/1, other lease lengths may be negotiable~
Absolutely beautiful single-family home built in 2013, tucked back on Aquidneck Ave with ample parking space and a gorgeous deck sitting on a sloping, shady lawn. This fully furnished home boasts all newer fixtures and cabinetry, high-end furniture, as well as stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! Enjoy the lovely views out of the large windows in the living room over the gas fireplace from either the master bedroom balcony, or from any of the living space on the first floor. With gleaming hardwood floors, recessed lighting, 2 first floor bedrooms, 1 full first-floor bathroom, efficient gas heating, and a spacious master bedroom with en suite bathroom, this is a must-see. Water is even included in the rent! Just a quick drive to downtown Newport, and an easy bike ride to the beaches. Available for 9/1 as a fully furnished winter rental--other lease lengths may be considered. Video tour available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 Aquidneck Avenue have any available units?
671 Aquidneck Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 671 Aquidneck Avenue have?
Some of 671 Aquidneck Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 671 Aquidneck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
671 Aquidneck Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 Aquidneck Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 671 Aquidneck Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 671 Aquidneck Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 671 Aquidneck Avenue does offer parking.
Does 671 Aquidneck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 671 Aquidneck Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 Aquidneck Avenue have a pool?
No, 671 Aquidneck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 671 Aquidneck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 671 Aquidneck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 671 Aquidneck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 671 Aquidneck Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 671 Aquidneck Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 671 Aquidneck Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
