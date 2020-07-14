570 East Main Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Available November 1t 2020. Centrally located on Aquidneck Island quickly access great schools, shopping, the navy base, athletic fields, beaches, and Downtown Newport. This stand alone single family home offers 2 good sized bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, hard wood floors, single level living with a detached garage. Washer and dryer is in the large, dry unfinished basement. Enjoy the great privacy this home offers sitting on the back deck overlooking expansive fields or around the fire pit. Water and lawn maintenance is included in rental price.