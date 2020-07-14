All apartments in Newport East
570 East Main Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:17 PM

570 East Main Road

570 East Main Road · (401) 835-8810
Location

570 East Main Road, Newport East, RI 02842
Downtown Middletown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Available November 1t 2020. Centrally located on Aquidneck Island quickly access great schools, shopping, the navy base, athletic fields, beaches, and Downtown Newport. This stand alone single family home offers 2 good sized bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, hard wood floors, single level living with a detached garage. Washer and dryer is in the large, dry unfinished basement. Enjoy the great privacy this home offers sitting on the back deck overlooking expansive fields or around the fire pit. Water and lawn maintenance is included in rental price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 East Main Road have any available units?
570 East Main Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 570 East Main Road have?
Some of 570 East Main Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 East Main Road currently offering any rent specials?
570 East Main Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 East Main Road pet-friendly?
No, 570 East Main Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 570 East Main Road offer parking?
Yes, 570 East Main Road offers parking.
Does 570 East Main Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 570 East Main Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 East Main Road have a pool?
No, 570 East Main Road does not have a pool.
Does 570 East Main Road have accessible units?
No, 570 East Main Road does not have accessible units.
Does 570 East Main Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 East Main Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 570 East Main Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 570 East Main Road does not have units with air conditioning.
