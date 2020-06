Amenities

Cozy Colonial In Middletown! This yearly rental is conveniently located in the High St neighborhood. This charming home has 3B/1.5 bath with updated kitchen, hardwood floors and gas heating. This home has been completely renovated in the last 5 years. It sits on a large lot with a fenced in back yard and has a detached garage with overhead storage. Near the Naval Base, Newport, the beaches and everything Aquidneck Island has to offer! Available starting July 6, 2020.