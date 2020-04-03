23 Osprey Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

Available furnished August 15, 2020 through spring time/early summer. Pristine end unit with beautiful southern exposure all day long. Bay Ridge condominium is a quaint gated community centrally located in Middletown, a short drive to the Navy Base, and close to downtown Newport. This elegant condo offers coastal charm and custom touches throughout which include the most convenient mudroom, ironing station, laundry room, and powder room combination located right off the attached one car garage! Fully appointed kitchen with large custom center island with bar stools, granite counter tops, soft-close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, pendulum lighting, and additional space for a proper dining room table. Dedicated office space makes studying or working from home very enjoyable. Spacious open floor concept from the kitchen pass through to the cathedral ceilings with recessed lighting and custom built-in shelving. West facing deck with natural gas grill makes evening dinners fun on those warmer nights. One master en suite with double closets (new king size bed) and one additional en suite off the hallway gives nice division and privacy between the two bedrooms. Full unfinished walkout provides space for more storage if need be. Cozy gas fireplace, central AC, one level of living, professionally managed from lawn care to snow removal, and the ability to use the tennis court and club house are just a few more perks. Linens and towels are included. Sorry no pets.