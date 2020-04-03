All apartments in Newport East
Find more places like 23 Osprey Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport East, RI
/
23 Osprey Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:31 PM

23 Osprey Court

23 Osprey Court · (401) 338-3771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport East
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

23 Osprey Court, Newport East, RI 02842
Downtown Middletown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Available furnished August 15, 2020 through spring time/early summer. Pristine end unit with beautiful southern exposure all day long. Bay Ridge condominium is a quaint gated community centrally located in Middletown, a short drive to the Navy Base, and close to downtown Newport. This elegant condo offers coastal charm and custom touches throughout which include the most convenient mudroom, ironing station, laundry room, and powder room combination located right off the attached one car garage! Fully appointed kitchen with large custom center island with bar stools, granite counter tops, soft-close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, pendulum lighting, and additional space for a proper dining room table. Dedicated office space makes studying or working from home very enjoyable. Spacious open floor concept from the kitchen pass through to the cathedral ceilings with recessed lighting and custom built-in shelving. West facing deck with natural gas grill makes evening dinners fun on those warmer nights. One master en suite with double closets (new king size bed) and one additional en suite off the hallway gives nice division and privacy between the two bedrooms. Full unfinished walkout provides space for more storage if need be. Cozy gas fireplace, central AC, one level of living, professionally managed from lawn care to snow removal, and the ability to use the tennis court and club house are just a few more perks. Linens and towels are included. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Osprey Court have any available units?
23 Osprey Court has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Osprey Court have?
Some of 23 Osprey Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Osprey Court currently offering any rent specials?
23 Osprey Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Osprey Court pet-friendly?
No, 23 Osprey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 23 Osprey Court offer parking?
Yes, 23 Osprey Court does offer parking.
Does 23 Osprey Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Osprey Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Osprey Court have a pool?
No, 23 Osprey Court does not have a pool.
Does 23 Osprey Court have accessible units?
No, 23 Osprey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Osprey Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Osprey Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Osprey Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 Osprey Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 23 Osprey Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport East 1 BedroomsNewport East 2 Bedrooms
Newport East 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport East Apartments with Pool
Newport East Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RINorwood, MAFranklin, MA
Needham, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAPlymouth, MAPawcatuck, CT
Wellesley, MATaunton, MAWebster, MAAttleboro, MANew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeBerklee College of Music
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity