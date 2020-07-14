13 Draper Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace refrigerator

This cozy one plus bedroom cottage is spic and span with shiny hardwood floors and fresh paint. It is surrounded by a well maintained yard and is located in the desirable Easton's Point neighborhood. The light filled living room with its many windows, the decent sized bedroom and the second small room that can serve as an office or a tiny bedroom/guest room, make this cottage unique for someone who likes a quiet, yet easily accessible spot near the beaches. Available as a yearly rental. Sorry no pets and smoking.