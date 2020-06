Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Middletown Paradise Cottage near Beaches and just a short drive to the Navy Base. Fully furnished, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms which 2 are en-suite. Open Floor plan with one level of living. Available November 1st and end date are negotiable for May or June. Utilities included with a cap. This is a great opportunity if you are looking for a move-in-ready home.