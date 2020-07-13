105 Apartments for rent in Melville, RI with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Melville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
Studio
$1,100
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.
Results within 1 mile of Melville

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Middletown
56 Mariner Way
56 Mariner Way, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1050 sqft
Amazing fully furnished WINTER RENTAL SEPT 20- May 21.

1 of 35

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Middletown
23 Osprey Court
23 Osprey Court, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available furnished August 15, 2020 through spring time/early summer. Pristine end unit with beautiful southern exposure all day long.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Middletown
1785 West Main Road
1785 West Main Road, Newport County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1077 sqft
Wow! This home located in Middletown just over the Portsmouth line on West Main Rd is close to everything! Sun-drenched 1 bed home has large living room with wood burning fireplace, private fenced-in back yard, tons of off-street parking and

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
16 Bancroft Drive
16 Bancroft Drive, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1144 sqft
Winter Rental Starting September 01, 2020. Great opportunity to rent a cozy 3 bedrooms home with beautiful hardwood floors and wood-burning fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newport East
47 Dudley Avenue
47 Dudley Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1080 sqft
Just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Great seasonal rental on a corner lot conveniently located close to the base and bridges and short commute to Newport.
Results within 5 miles of Melville

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8 Thorpe Ave
8 Thorpe Avenue, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1408 sqft
ISLAND PARK COLONIAL WITH WATER VIEW OF SAKONNET RIVER CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 20 MINUTES FROM NAVAL STATION AND DOWNTOWN NEWPORT, AND BEACHES.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
28 Calvert Street
28 Calvert Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1068 sqft
Meticulous first floor apartment available for a yearly lease! Conveniently located off of Broadway & within walking distance to downtown Newport attractions. This apartment boasts hardwood floors & large windows that provide tons of natural light.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Lee's Wharf
1 Lees Wharf, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1325 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Season in Newport! This sunny 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath and Loft (2 beds) has a very large 30' Deck overlooking Newport Harbor sunsets! Fresh and bright with crisp new linens and furnishings - this open floor plan penthouse is the ultimate place for

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
275 Mccorrie Lane
275 Mccorrie Lane, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Priority will be given to active members of the Military! Recently restored property situated on a large lush yard just a short walk from a private beach! This rental includes access to one garage space, and additional parking for 2 off street cars.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
106 Kay Street
106 Kay Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1528 sqft
Great home in great location featuring a brand new high efficiency gas heating system and all new Anderson windows. This 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newport East
6 Sherri Lane
6 Sherri Lane, Newport East, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1890 sqft
"A private paradise! Beautifully landscaped 4 bedroom Colonial featuring newly updated kitchen with granite counter tops, gleaming hardwood floors, sunny and bright great room with solar powered skylights, wood burning fireplace, large deck and

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Hope Street 7
217 Hope St, Bristol County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
857 sqft
Unit 7 Available 09/01/20 Waterview Condo - Property Id: 311156 This 1 bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms non-furnished condo (2 person max) is on the top (3rd floor) of the mansion known as "The Tides" in beautiful Bristol,RI.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
7 Bacheller Street
7 Bacheller St, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1290 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished Summer Seasonal August rental! 3 Bedroom, spacious Loft, 2 Full Bath Freestanding Condo with soaring rooftop views of the Elm's Mansion, Harbor and Newport Bridge. Granite/Stainless Kitchen, 2 updated baths, and washer/Dryer.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
106 Swinburne Row
106 Swinburne Row, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1181 sqft
Available from September 01 2020 to May 31 2021. Gorgeous Townhouse Condo in the heart of downtown Newport, offers two floors of living space, with a back deck for BBQ's or your morning coffee.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
81 Old Fort Road
81 Old Fort Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
842 sqft
FALL to SPRING LEASE RENTAL :November 1 2020 – June 15 2021. Cozy furnished townhouse conveniently located in desired 5th Ward. 1 mile to Cliff Walk, Ocean Ave,Fort Adams and downtown shops and restaurants.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1312 Wapping Road
1312 Wapping Road, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2543 sqft
Country Setting Immaculate Middletown Home- Light and Bright completely renovated property has 3 plus bedrooms and 4 baths. New Kitchen & appliances has breakfast counter and sliders to deck overlooking the grounds.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
32 Carey Street
32 Carey Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1229 sqft
Make this quintessential Newport condo home at an unbelievable winter rate! Luxury living at its best in this sunlight filled condo nestled conveniently near Spring Street, within walking distance to Thames and Bellevue.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
97 Gibbs Avenue
97 Gibbs Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Two bedroom apartment, less than 1 mile from the Cliff Walk and Easton's Beach! Between base and downtown Newport, right off of trendy Broadway Street. Extra room to use as an office or any other use you can imagine.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Memorial Boulevard
55 Annandale Road
55 Annandale Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1040 sqft
FURNISHED LEASE Available September 2020. Newly renovated townhouse located between Easton's beach and Downtown Newport.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Historic Hill
134 Spring Street
134 Spring Street, Newport, RI
Studio
$2,400
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible commercial space right on Spring Street. Enjoy the street traffic and historic charm of this beautiful building built-in 1704.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
21 Warner Street
21 Warner Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! Recently totally renovated home. Two bed one bath first-floor condo in a two-family home on a quiet downtown side street, 5 min to Thames Street, the War College, and 10 min to the NUWC gate.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Historic Hill
98 Mill Street
98 Mill Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
700 sqft
Walk to everywhere from this absolutely beautiful one bedroom apartment in downtown Newport. Everything has been completely renovated and stylishly furnished. Gas fireplace, in unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors and one off-street parking space.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Old Beach
44 Memorial Boulevard
44 Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
~~Available now or August 1 for Annual Lease~~ This Spacious and updated 3 level town-home is a military favorite located right between the heart of downtown and the beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Melville, RI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Melville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

