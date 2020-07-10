/
apartments with washer dryer
60 Apartments for rent in Cumberland Hill, RI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,457
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
13 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1242 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Results within 1 mile of Cumberland Hill
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2 SCHOOL Street
2 School Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1246 sqft
Recently updated and gorgeous unit in Highland Falls overlooking the river. Beautiful exposed brick and wood enhances this already lovely unit. One of the more spacious style units with 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Laundry in unit.
Results within 10 miles of Cumberland Hill
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
59 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$2,109
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Wadsworth
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
12 Units Available
North Bellingham
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,963
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,465
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
42 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Watchemocket
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Last updated July 19 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
11 Larch Street
11 Larch Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
900 sqft
Truly a must-see!! This spacious light-filled one-bedroom apartment is on the top floor with an open floor plan, high ceilings, beautiful skylights, updated eat-in kitchen, and two large closets.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West End Providence
30 Messer St 1
30 Messer St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Armory 3 bed w/ laundry in unit remodeled kitchen - Property Id: 313069 Absolutely Stunning first Floor apartment. Spacious is the word with this unit. Fully renovated and featuring high ceilings, large bedrooms with closets and two full bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
78 Gano St
78 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
2300 sqft
2020 Students welcome - Property Id: 188106 We have a house with 6 bedrooms and two full bathrooms available for the 2020-2021 season starting June 1. This house has hardwood floors throughout and has a washer and dryer right in the unit.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
38 Doyle Ave 2
38 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious 3Bedrm walk to: BrownU, Dwntwn,Train,Mall - Property Id: 304963 Last one! 15min walk to BrownUnv, Downtn, Train. Bus at corner.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
32 Doyle Ave 3
32 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Doyle 3Beds$1600: Brown,RISD,Train,Dntwn 13minWalk - Property Id: 304751 Welcome! Great view of the statehouse from the living room bay windows & 2nd floor porch a must see! This spacious apartment has 3 large bedrms w/walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
12 Louisbourg Place 1
12 Louisbourg Place, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 12 Louisbourg Place - Property Id: 146876 Move in date 9/1 - Completely rehabbed West End 3 bed / 1 bath unit with fresh paint and new stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with gleaming hardwoods.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hope
18 eighth street 401
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 300693 New development with a total of 18 luxury units. Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wayland
250 waterman 2
250 Waterman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2BED ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION - Property Id: 298856 2000 ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION walking to wayland square Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298856 Property Id 298856 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850475)
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Mt. Hope
370 Hope Street 2
370 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 3 BR Apt. Near Brown U./Thayer Eastside - Property Id: 104472 Available June 1! Excellent location, near Brown University, walk to Thayer St. $575 each (3 people) Nice 3 BR/ 1 BA apartment on the 2nd floor.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Hope
83 10th Street
83 10th Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Providence. Moments from Blackstone Blvd and Hope St.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
92 Vernon Street - 1
92 Vernon St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Charming 2-bedroom in the Westside of Providence available August 1st. Enjoy the west-side in our fully renovated, cozy first-floor 2-bedroom with lots of historic detailing.
