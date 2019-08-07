Neighborhood Guide: Greenway - Upper Kirby, Houston

Getting to Know Greenway - Upper Kirby

If you plan on moving to Houston, Texas, be sure to keep the Greenway / Upper Kirby neighborhood in mind. Just a twenty-minute drive from Downtown Houston, the Greenway / Upper Kirby area is ideal for active, fit individuals who like to explore new hot spots and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

A Modern and Open Neighborhood

Greenway / Upper Kirby is a historic area of Houston buzzing with urban developments and diverse apartment styles. This neighborhood is minutes away from River Oaks, West University Place, and Greenway Plaza. The area also brings in many visitors from the Galleria area in Uptown Houston. In Greenway / Upper Kirby, residents experience a vibrant urban feel stemming the upscale architecture and established infrastructure.

Most residents here are young professionals who prefer to rent homes in contemporary neighborhoods. Apartments tend to be either 1-2 bedroom flats or studios. Locals love this area for its proximity to everything, whether it’s work, delicious restaurants, and shopping areas.

Upper Kirby contributes to Houston’s city life, but it’s spacious enough to not be too congested with heavy traffic. Greenway / Upper Kirby apartment complexes are nestled in convenient areas too, allowing residents to access their favorite coffee shops, bars, and restaurants within walking distances.

Where Both Healthy and Delicious Food Are Easy to Find

Great restaurants are all over Houston. What makes Greenway / Upper Kirby unique is that its variety of bars, restaurants, and cafes offer tons of healthy options. Many people here care about living a healthy lifestyle and staying fit and active, so these restaurants help them reach these goals.

Restaurants here are a little more upscale than other areas of Houston. Even casual eateries will have a modern touch and personable class. Many recommend the Mexican and Japanese restaurants here, which tend to make up a significant portion of the neighborhood’s food scene. Bars and lounges here have a casual feel as many are newly renovated pubs. The perfect spot for hanging out with friends after work or on weekends!

Beyond eating out, Greenway / Upper Kirby also provides the beloved healthy grocery stores… Whole Foods and Trader Joes. There’s even a farmer’s market in the area that’s popular for selling organic produce and local baked goods.

A Unique Shopping Experience

Shopping in Greenway / Upper Kirby outclasses every other Houston neighborhood. This is simply because only this neighborhood offers a high number of unique small business boutiques. These small shops tend to be owned by young, creative go-getters who have a vision to provide Houstonians with unique goods. The friendly service you get will make every shopping trip pleasant and memorable.

Beyond these trendy boutiques, Greenway / Upper Kirby, Houston also is famous for its high names in retail and fine art. On a day when an average franchise or department store seems impossible to go to, you can explore Greenway / Upper Kirby’s extensive network of antique stores and art galleries to provide you with retail therapy that’s bold, refined, and one-of-a-kind.

Things to do in Greenway - Upper Kirby, Houston

New to the neighborhood and looking for some things to do? Here are the first things to check out in Greenway - Upper Kirby.

Listen to Live Music with a Twist

There are plenty of places to hear live music in the Houston area, but the Music Box Theater turns it into a whole new experience. This award-winning cabaret showhouse features original shows centered around a theme from Broadway to country/western, and Award-winning songs. Guests are also delighted by the Music Box’s original sketch comedy while sipping on cold beer and wine.

Go on a Shopping Spree

There are plenty of places to go shopping on the main streets of Greenway - Upper Kirby, but Kuhl-Linscomb offers an endless showcase of antiques, houseware, skincare toys, and keepsakes. Get lost browsing in their five buildings, or try your luck at Tootsies 35,000 square-ft specialty fashion retailer. Come and find an outfit and accessories for a special occasion or night out in your new neighborhood.

Eat, Drink, and Create Art

Making art while having a snack isn't a new business model, but Honey Art Cafe in Greenway/Upper Kirby takes it to a whole new level. Browse the menu and order all-natural desserts and drinks, along with a fun DIY project and instructor-led art classes. Projects include watercolor kits, “mossariums”, geo bead necklaces, earring making, and buttons or magnet. Come hungry and order macarons, chocolate mousse cake, and baked eggs with bacon to pair with lattes, mochas, and cappuccinos.

Luxuriate at the Spa

We're always striving to see more and do more in our lives, but sometimes we need to stop and relax. Milk & Honey in Greenway/Upper Kirby is the perfect place to indulge in a luxury day spa for a massage or skin and nail treatment. Choose from signature Swedish-style massage to deep tissue and sports style with a choice of organic aromatherapy oil or organic body butter. You can also take home your own Milk & Honey products to indulge in a luxurious skincare or essential oil regimen for enhanced self-care.

Enjoy Some Green Space

Levy Park in Greenway/Upper Kirby offers a green oasis in the center of a bustling urban space. A community garden, Children's Park, and dog park offer central gathering points for locals looking to connect and participate in weekly activities. Connect with the neighbors over yoga, Bollywood and Bhangra dance class, family storytime and craft, and movie night. And if you just can't disconnect, the park also provides free WiFi.

Where to eat and drink in Greenway - Upper Kirby, Houston

Looking for some of the best bites in the neighborhood? You can’t go wrong with these spots. Here are some of our favorite restaurants in the Greenway - Upper Kirby neighborhoods.

Kata Robata

Sushi lovers are loyal to Kata Robata famous for unique raw creations. Chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi’ doesn't believe in fresh fish from the local high-end grocer. Instead, the team flies in the highest quality fish directly from Japan multiple times a week. But it's not just the food; you can also get some of the best sake and Japanese whiskey in the estate at Kata Robata.

Elevation Burger

You really can never go wrong with a burger and fries. Especially when you go to Elevation Burger. Their burgers with fresh eggy buns and caramelized onions are simply to-die-for. Elevation Burger takes a lot of pride in their burgers being grass-fed, and you’ll taste the difference immediately. The name reflects the atmosphere as well, this is truly elevated fast food.

Arnaldo Richard’s Picos

The crowd-pleasing place is a great Mexican eatery that offers not-to-miss Sunday brunch buffet and weekend breakfast. From tamales, fresh salads, menudo, moles, ceviche, ceviche to delectable desserts, it has it all in its all-you-can-eat brunch special. For breakfast, you can choose chilaquiles, omelets, and various traditional huevos plates, including migas and rancheros.

Hobbit Café

The tree-shaded deck, incredibly inviting ambiance, and hobbit-sized plates are what make this eatery worth visiting. The café has a range of breakfast items that include smoked jalapeno boudin, salmon eggs, chocolate chip, and gingerbread pancakes. Not only this, it has a lineup of brunch booze that you surely don’t want to miss out as it can complement your brunch order. Enjoy the taste of bellinis, mimosas, and sangria to beat the summer heat.

Ready to call this Greenway - Upper Kirby home?