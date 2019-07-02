Neighborhood Guide: Neartown - Montrose, Houston

Getting to Know Neartown - Montrose, Houston

As one of Houston’s most walkable, creatively-minded, and eclectic neighborhoods, Neartown-Montrose offers a wealth of things to do. The neighborhood is one of the most desirable places to live in Houston and welcomes a mix of residents looking for historic charm blended with modern amenities. Before you pack up and move to this neighborhood, there are some things you should know. Find out all of the details in this guide to Neartown-Montrose, Houston.

Know the History

The area of Neartown - Montrose is one of the city's oldest neighborhoods in Houston, The Neartown Association has played a huge role to help improve the quality of life, preserve its historic homes, and revitalize the neighborhood.

As one of Houston's most eclectic communities, the neighborhood of Neartown - Montrose attracts a free-spirited, creative class. The area was once known for its affordable housing to help foster the creative spirit. The neighborhood is one of the most desirable areas of Houston.

Look to the Future

Today, the community offers a prime location for artists and musicians with proximity to performance and entertainment venues. Neartown-Montrose is also a thriving LGBTQ+ neighborhood that's experiencing rapid growth for the last few decades and often compared to Greenwich Village in New York City. The area is known for boutiques, coffee shops, hip restaurants, and nightlife options.

Find a Neartown - Montrose Apartment

Newcomers to the neighborhood will find a mix of newer townhouses and apartment complexes and historic homes for rent. With a reputation as a creative and trendy neighborhood, Neartown - Montrose, Houston Apartment attracts a mix of young professionals seeking proximity to entertaining, dining, and shopping. Many of them commute into Downtown Houston and take advantage of the neighborhood’s close proximity. Browse our Neartown - Montrose listings to find a home you’ll love.

Attend a Festival

Neartown-Montrose residents love embracing the neighborhoods cultural and outdoor fun, and festivals are no exception. Keep an eye on what kind of cultural offerings St. Thomas University has to offer like their Greek and Italian festivals. There's also an annual Montrose Crawl where adults don their Halloween costume and crawl to the bars between Dunlavy and Montrose on Westheimer for a night of fun and contests. If you are looking for a strong sense of community, you’ll find it here.

Getting Around the Neighborhood

Neartown-Montrose is known as a relatively walkable and bikeable neighborhood in Houston. Locals love this aspect of the neighborhood as it allows them to get outdoors and enjoy the day. According to Walkscore, Neartown-Montrose is the second most walkable neighborhood in Houston. The neighborhood also scores well for accessibility to public transportation and ease of biking. The private Wave jitney service also offers day and weekly passes, or a monthly membership to hop on and off to connect to Houston's primary nightlife areas, including the Neartown-Montrose area. Of course, owning a car in Houston is the norm because of the city’s density. Be sure to consider your commute options before deciding on a neighborhood.

Things to do in Neartown - Montrose, Houston

New to the neighborhood and looking for some things to do? Here are the first things to check out in Neartown - Montrose.

See the Skyline Views at Buffalo Bayou Park

For spectacular city views, go for a run at the 160-acre green space at Buffalo Bayou Park. Take in the downtown views at the Wortham Insurance Terrace of the Water Works or take a scenic adventure along the Buffalo Bayou with a canoe or kayaking rental. Take time to see the beautiful gardens lining the hiking and biking trails. You can even rent a bike from the Bike Barn at the nearby Water Works and enjoy Houston’s outdoors.

Take a Brewery Bike Tour

Gather your neighbors for a Pedal Party and snack, drink, and chat while riding around on the "Fietscafe." Invented in Amsterdam, each is handmade and resembles a giant table where guests sit on each side and pedal as your tour guide helps navigate you along your route. Choose the Montrose route to get to know the neighborhood, see the sites, and enjoy some exercise all while sipping beers with new friends.

See a Show at Stages Repertory Theatre

Founded in 1979, Stages Repertory Theatre grew into one of Houston's leading theatre companies and the city's sixth largest nonprofit performing arts producer. All shows are rehearsed and constructed on-site, and work to foster the talent of locals. In addition to a rotating calendar of events, Stages also offers a student matinee series. Here you can enroll in performance and production internship programs for college students, or a summer conservatory for middle and high schoolers.

Go Bar and Restaurant Hopping

As one of Houston's most popular foodie neighborhoods, Montrose offers beautiful dining, pubs, and cocktail bars. For top-notch service with classic cocktails at one of the best bars in Houston, try Anvil Bar & Refuge. Or for some casual fun, head to West Alabama Ice House and crack open a cold beer while playing dominoes, cards, cornhole, or pool. And over at the Hay Merchant, you can pair Korean goat dumplings and pork rinds with cold beers. There’s no shortage of awesome spots to eat and drink in this neighborhood.

Indulge in a Shopping Spree

Those moving into a Montrose apartment will quickly realize they are close to incredible shopping. An eclectic mix of retail stores, art galleries, boutiques, and more in a four-square-mile area make it a prime spot for a shopping spree. For handcrafted local goods, check out the artwork and gifts at Space Montrose. For second-hand goods, try Cottage Thrift Shop that serves as a vocational training site to help The Women's Home organization. For antiques, swing by Old Blue House Antique Shop.

Listen to Honky-Tonk Music

Pay homage to legendary cattle rancher Charles Goodnight at honky-tonk favorite Goodnight Charlie's. Settle in for some live music over cocktails, cheesesteaks, blackened Gulf shrimp, taquitos, and sweet churros. On weekends, the dance floor turns into a mash-up of diverse locals ranging from artists to clean-cut professionals. Join the crowd and tap your toes to the music.

See the Waugh Bridge Bats

If you're unaware that Houston has its own thriving bat population, you're not alone. But just head over to the Waugh Bridge Bat Colony to see Mexican free-tailed bats descend upon insects at nightfall. Make a night of it and go see the bats, then go on a pub crawl with your neighbors. The bats are a sight to behold, but if it gives you the creeps, just remember bats help balance the insect population and pests. It’s a bit strange, but it’s a part of the culture.

See an Off-the-Wall Event at Rudyard's British Pub

Known as the "living room of Montrose", Rudyard's British Pub serves seriously amazing cheeseburgers and bar food. Order sub grub and watch locals battle it out over official league darts. The lively staff welcomes regulars like friends and see a mix of white-collared to bohemian artists and everything in between. Live bands play a rotation of punk, rock, metal, indie, and pop in the upstairs room.

One of the best parts of living in Neartown-Montrose is its unique vibe and mix of amenities. Take a stroll in this walkable neighborhood and discover all of your new favorites for yourself. Check our Montrose apartment listings with all of the modern amenities you’re looking for to find your new home in this vibrant neighborhood.

Poscol Houston via Instagram

Where to Eat and Drink in Neartown - Montrose, Houston

Looking for some of the best bites in the neighborhood? We’ve got you covered. Here are some of our favorite restaurants in the Neartown - Montrose neighborhood.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Go for breakfast and get there early. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery isn’t messing around when it comes to delivering bomb breakfast food. This is a vibrant, retro-themed kind of joint where you’ll experience some of the best pancakes of your life. Get the Pancake Flight where you try three flavors like Pineapple Upside Down, Blueberry Danish and Peachy Keen Pancakes. They also do specialty Pancakes of the Day, so be sure to ask your server when you go!

If you like your breakfast more savory, then opt for the Bravocado Toast. The rustic bread, smashed avocado, red onion honey jam, and two sunny sides up eggs is the perfect start to a weekend brunch. If you want to leave extremely full but completely satisfied, go for the Steak and Eggs Benny. To toast with, they serve bubbles on tap, flavored mimosas, bloody marys and even a brewmosa, which is Belgian wheat beer with fresh orange juice.

Vinoteca Poscol

For an intimate, delicious Italian meal, head to Vinoteca Poscol. It will feel as if you have wandered across the world into a wine bar on the streets of Venice. They focus on Italian wines and small plates, like their famous house-cured salami. Divine entrees include Butternut Squash Risotto, Cannelloni with Broccoli, Tomato and Reggiano and Chicken Liver Paté.

With close to 100 wines to choose from, you are sure to find one that fits your palate and it’s served by the glass or bottle. If you’re a cheese lover, you can pair your wine with a regional cheese flight of cow, sheep and mixed milk options. If you are on the hunt for a good date night spot, look no further.

Bar Boheme

A hidden gem in Neartown-Montrose is the beautiful Bar Boheme. It boasts a subtle old world, artsy vibe serving up sharable bites and delicious drinks. They have tasty thin-crust pizzas with eclectic toppings, like the Truffle Mushroom and Spicy Goat Cheese. Other menu favorites are the Vietnamese Fries, Bombay Spinach Dip, Hummus, and Handmade Empanadas. Pair your snacks with a Strawberry Margarita or the Springtime Fairy. Come for a fun time at the Drag Show Brunch and share a giant fishbowl drink with friends.

Ready to make the Neartown - Montrose neighborhood your new home?