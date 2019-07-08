Neighborhood Guide: Eldridge - West Oaks, Houston

Getting to Know Eldridge - West Oaks, Houston

If you have the opportunity to move to Houston, Texas, the suburban Eldridge - West Oaks neighborhood is a great area to look into renting a home. Offering pleasant apartment communities with modern amenities, Eldridge - West Oaks is designed for working families and young professionals. If you are considering moving to Houston you’ll quickly learn there are many neighborhoods to choose from. Each offering their own unique look and feel. Here’s what you need to know about Eldridge - West Oaks.

All the Amenities and More

Away from the busy city life, the Eldridge - West Oaks neighborhood offers a quiet, comfortable suburban vibe. It’s located between the heart of Houston and the Energy Corridor business district. The neighborhood hosts plenty of commuters heading to these two hotspots.

One of the biggest perks of the Eldridge - West Oaks neighborhood is its sense of community and family-friendliness. Most people here rent their homes/apartments, which is ideal for younger families or couples looking to move into a less-crowded area. You’ll quickly make friends with your neighbors and understand this proud community.

Many of the residences in Eldridge - West Oaks are equipped with amenities that turn an average apartment into a luxurious, relaxing home. Apartment complexes here typically have lovely pools and gyms. When Houston is blazing hot in the summer, there’s no greater perk than having a pool ready for you.

Where It’s Easy to Be Active and Social

Families and friends like to congregate at pools to connect and hang out on weekends. Residents also take advantage of the country clubs and golf courses in the area. This is a typical gathering spot among friends and neighbors.

If country clubs and golf courses aren’t your scene, there are plenty of parks to kick back at. The George Bush Park is equipped with a large soccer field, shooting range, playgrounds, and jogging trails. This park always has an event going on, so it’s a great place to get to know the community. George Bush Park also has a system of swamps, bayous, and forests that people like to bike through.

The Terry Hershey Park Trail System is another awesome nearby space to get some outdoor exercise. Ray Miller Park offers additional walking trails and even has a butterfly garden that’s popular in the spring and summer.

As you can see, you’ll have the opportunity to spend plenty of time outdoors. This is a huge benefit for Eldridge - West Oaks residents. You’ll see young families taking advantage of nice weather whenever they can at these parks.

Booming Business Growth in Houston

Eldridge - West Oaks is also a suburb that’s growing quickly in the residential, energy, and business sectors. The area attracts people for its job opportunities or business development in the last few years. This combined with the neighborhoods ideal location explains why so many business professionals choose to call this Eldridge - West Oaks home.

To sum it all up, this is the spot for you if you are looking for a lovely suburban life right outside of Houston. With its great community and friendly neighbors, Eldridge - West Oaks is definitely worth a look for young families.

Things to do in Eldridge - West Oaks, Houston

New to the neighborhood and looking for some things to do? Here are the first things to check out in Eldridge - West Oaks.

Explore the Local Parks

As mentioned above, the parks in this neighborhood are one the biggest perk. Imagine a beautiful weekend where the sun is out and there’s a slight breeze in the air. In Houston, you can take advantage of those opportunities often, and there’s nowhere you’d rather be than in Terry Hershey Park. The Terry Hershey Park is a city green space that runs over six miles along the Buffalo Bayou in Eldridge - West Oaks. It’s the easiest park to access if you’re looking for a spot to walk, jog or bike. You can spend time alone here for some peace and quiet. Better yet, how about joining some of the community’s running, yoga, and cycling events? It’s a great way to meet your new neighbors.

Dinner and Driving at Topgolf

If you haven’t been to a Topgolf yet, you are in for a treat. Topgolf is a massive golf complex that features a high-tech game that’s great for friends. Simply drive your ball onto the green from one of their hitting bays. Scores are kept based on the distance you’re able to drive your ball. It’s an awesome venue to get together with friends for some competition. Oh, and the food here is nothing to scoff about. Elevated bar food staples make up the menu. Pizzas, burgers, wings, fries… they’ve got it all and the flavors are on point. Great food, cocktails, and golfing combine to make the perfect night out.

Explore Cuisine from Across the Globe

This neighborhood has an abundance of delicious food to explore from different cultures. Start by grubbing at Flip ‘n Patties for Filipino-style burgers and fries. Or skip the fries, and head to Tubs Poutine for lobster poutine for amazing smothered fries. Asian food cravings? Tiger Noodle House is the spot for Chinese and Hoodadak for Korean chicken wings. Save room for dessert, as Tarascos has some of the best ice cream in Houston. There’s a ton to eat in this neighborhood, so make sure to hit all the stops!

Flip n' Patties via Instagram

Where to eat and drink in Eldridge - West Oaks, Houston

Looking for some of the best bites in the neighborhood? We’ve got you covered. Here are some of our favorite restaurants in Eldridge - West Oaks.

Flip ‘n Patties

Flip ‘n Patties is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar Filipino street food restaurant. They specialize in juicy Akaushi gourmet burgers and it’s a must-try when in Eldridge - West Oaks. They offer some of the most unique menu items like the Jeepney with banana ketchup aioli or the Puet with their tang sauce. You’ll find plenty of Houston locals here looking for a unique, flavorful bite.

Kolache Bar

Open from 5 am until 1 pm (2 pm on weekends) head here to grab some top-tier coffee and breakfast. At The Kolache Bar, you have to try some kolaches (obviously). Try the Sausage and Gravy, Tex-Mex, Philly Cheese Steak, Jalapeno Popper, Chicken Enchilada and more. And of course, you can’t forget the sweet treats! Apple fritters, eclairs are available, but the donuts are a local favorite. Get the popular glazed donut with cereal toppings like Fruity Pebbles or Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Shawarma Grill & Cafe

A hidden gem in West Oaks is Shawarma Grill & Café. If you want a true taste of Mediterranean food, this is just the place. You order at the counter with the lovely sight of fresh lamb and chicken Shawarma skewers rotating behind you. The meat is directly shaved onto your plate, resulting in a fresh, hot bite. Definitely order the hummus, falafel and the Mixed Shawarma platter. To elevate your experience, have your meal with hot mint tea or Turkish coffee.

Whiskey Cake

Serving up farm-to-table dishes and cocktails from their scratch kitchen is what Whisky Cake is all about. Featuring traditional Southern staples like Jalapeno-Cheddar Biscuits, Fried Green Tomatoes, and Deviled Eggs, this place is delicious and on the savory side. For lunch, try the Chicken and Waffle or the Whisky Braised Short Rib. To get you feelin’ boozy go for an elixir like the Guava Gimlet with vodka, guava, pineapple, simple syrup, and lime. The Wabbit Smash is just as tasty with gin, carrot, mint, local honey, and lemon. Their whiskey cake dessert keeps locals coming back. The toffee torte, bourbon anglaise, spiced pecans, and vanilla whipped cream is the perfect dessert.

Twisted Turban

A Tex-Indian concept with the cool slogan of “Wrap your head around it,” Twisted Turban brings explosive flavor to the neighborhood. They cater to foodies and provide a hip, fast-casual environment for people of all backgrounds and cultures to enjoy their take on Tex-Indian grub. The dining area is bright and colorful with painted murals on the wall. Their menu consists of tacos and burgers with an Indian twist.

The Wrapchic Taco, which is 48-hour marinated grilled chicken with carrot slaw, cilantro, tamarind chutney, is an incredible bite. For the vegetarians, try the Caulitaco, with fried cauliflower and paneer, onions, and peppers. Bullet Buns are their specialty burgers and they have options like their super popular Turban Burger. It’s a beef patty topped with braised brisket, muenster cheese, mango slaw, and Turban sauce. The fusion of flavors comes together beautifully at Twisted Turban. Make sure to add it to your list!

Ready to make the Eldridge - West Oaks neighborhood your new home? Find an apartment situated in the neighborhood here.