Neighborhood Guide: Downtown Houston

Getting to Know Downtown Houston

There are many individuals all around the world that decide to call Houston their home. Whether you are enamored by the museum district or simply love the low cost of living for such a vibrant city, there’s a lot to consider before deciding to move to Houston. The city has many distinct neighborhoods, all offering a unique look and feel. However, at the core of the city lies Downtown Houston, a mecca for businesses and young professionals. Looking into Downtown Houston as your next potential home? Here’s what you need to know.

Business is Booming

Downtown Houston is home to many Fortune 500 company headquarters, making it a desirable location for business professionals. Chevron, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo all have corporate locations in Downtown Houston, just to name a few. The oil industry and healthcare sector are booming in Houston, which has contributed to the thriving Houston economy. There is also a budding startup scene, which creates plenty of job opportunities. If you are moving to Houston and job hunting, chances are you’ll find plenty of great leads in Downtown Houston.

Types of Homes

Skyscrapers and modern apartments galore. You’ll find no shortage of beautiful apartments in Downtown Houston. City views, rooftop pools, high-end gyms… the newly developed highrise apartments in downtown really offer a ton. However, with the prime location, a downtown apartment is definitely going to get pricey. To get an idea oh how much an apartment will cost, check out our Downtown Houston listings. If you need help finding out what you can afford, be sure to use a rent calculator.

Getting Around Town

If you are living and working in Downtown Houston, you may not need a car. However, the entire city of Houston is extremely dense. If you want to get out and get exploring, a car would be your best bet. However, the METRO will get you around all of the Downtown Houston hotspots. The city also has an underground tunnel system 20 feet below the streets. In addition to being an easy way to get around, the tunnels are lined with shops and restaurants. The entire city is vast, but Downtown is pretty walkable.

A Hub for Nightlife

If you want to go out for a night on the town in Houston, Downtown and Midtown are the places to be. Luckily enough, they are right next to each other and there is no shortage of options. In downtown, there are spots to cater to everyone’s tastes. Looking for clubs and places to dance? Try Etro and Pure. Swanky rooftop lounges? Check out Z on 23. True Anamoly and Pitch 25 are the spots for friendly breweries with a community feel. You’ll quickly develop a long list of must-try spots for a fun night out.

Things to do in Downtown Houston

New to the neighborhood and looking for some things to do? Here are the first things to check out in Downtown.

Catch a Houston Sports Game

Houston is a huge sports city. With Houston NBA, MLB, NFL, and MLS teams, cheering on your teams is a great way to get to know the community. In Downtown Houston, you’ll find a few different stadiums to check out the teams in person. The Toyota Center is home to the Rockets (NBA). The Astros (MLB) play at Minute Maid Park. The Houston Dynamo (MLS) can be seen at BBVA Compass Stadium. With so many different teams, you can pretty much catch a game year-round.

Explore the Convention Center

There are plenty of attractions in downtown Houston, but one of the most famous is the George R. Brown Convention Center. The center opened in 1987 and has since been home to some of Houston’s most important events. With 1.8 million square feet of space, there’s typically a lot going on here.

The center was named after George Brown, one of the most famous Houston entrepreneurs of all time. It’s home to one of Houston’s most well-known cultural events. Comicpalooza is one of the biggest and most famous. Here you’ll find comic fans and influencers from all over the world gather every year to discuss comics, anime, gaming, science fiction, and more. The center also regularly hosts science conferences, trade shows, indoor competitions, exhibitions, and more. Another advantage of the center is that it sits close to a METRO station for maximum convenience, as well. Keep tabs on the convention center’s event calendar to map out your next event.

Check Out Discovery Green

Right smack dab in the middle of the business district you’ll find a beautiful park. Swing by to see water exhibits, interesting murals, and even a lake. The park is not very big but packs a punch with all the things you can see in the small place. Bring a picnic, sit in the grass, and enjoy the sites from the park and from the Houston skyline. Swing by in December to ice skate with your fellow Houstonians.

Oh, and they are constantly hosting events. Concerts, movies in the park, stargazing… there is almost always something going on. Follow their event calendar and enjoy all that this lovely community park has to offer.

Spend a Day at the Aquarium

Everyone should take some time to appreciate marine life and learn more about the ocean around us. Aquariums make for an awesome family activity where you all can marvel at creatures of all kinds., and Houston has a great one. The Houston Aquarium offers interesting exhibits, fun kid-friendly rides, and some solid dining options.

The aquarium is far from your average aquarium. It even features a shipwreck exhibit for history lovers! Many locals consider the museum to be well worth the entry price and it's a great spot to spend a few hours on the weekend.

Where to eat and drink in Downtown Houston

Looking for some of the best bites in the neighborhood? We’ve got you covered. Here are some of our favorite restaurants in Downtown Houston.

Hearsay Houston

Hearsay is a favorite among Houston locals. The restaurant is focused on adding a modern twist to various classic American dishes. Try the braised short ribs, lobster tempura, and crab-topped salmon if you want to stick with the local favorites. This is the perfect spot for just about any occasion. The restaurant’s customer service, decor, and ambiance are tough to beat. Think about it as a super elevated gastropub.

Conservatory

Want to sample a variety of delicious food and craft beers? Well, who wouldn’t? The Conservatory is an underground food hall and beer garden located in Downtown Houston that’s foodie heaven. Offerings include pho, poke, pizzas, BBQ and desserts from a selection of local vendors. With over 60 brews on tap, the pairing options are endless. If beer isn’t your thing, they’ve got whiskey and wine as well. This is definitely the spot to visit with friends and coworkers. There’s something for everyone and the vibrant, modern atmosphere is hard to beat.

Warren’s Inn

Everyone great downtown area needs a friendly dive bar. The dimly lit Warren’s Inn is one of the most historic bars in downtown Houston. The bartenders wear bowties. The jukebox plays classics from every decade you can imagine. The drinks are quite affordable. What’s not to love? The antique mirror and gazebo inside add a little more character to the overall ambiance. Whether you are feeling like a martini or simply want a laid-back dive bar where you can enjoy some music, Warren’s Inn hits the spot.

La Calle Tacos

This is Texas, so what about Mexican food? La Calle Tacos is one of the best spots in downtown Houston for all your Mexican favorites. This spot specializes in tacos and tortas, and it’s more fast-casual than fine dining. Come for Taco Tuesday to indulge in $1 tacos. Order up a plate of tacos, pair with elote, and you’ve got yourself the perfect meal. Not to mention, this place has a bar and serves up delicious margaritas. The location is near plenty of lively nightlife spots, and on the weekends La Calle Tacos is open until 3 am. Needless to say, it’s the perfect way to cap off a night out.

Ready to make Downton Houston your new home? Find an apartment situated in the neighborhood.