Neighborhood Guide: Ballard, Seattle

Not too long ago, Ballard was a sleepy fishing village with not too much to do. However, over the decades, it has become one of Seattle’s most sought-after neighborhoods. If you are planning to move to this historic area of Seattle then there are some key things that you should know. Here is a quick guide to Ballard, Seattle.

A Mix of Residential and Urban

Ballard is a little over five miles outside of Downtown Seattle. If your working in downtown, you’ll either need a car or look into public transportation options. In the neighborhood, you’ll find a nice mix of residential areas and urban streets. This offers the best of both worlds. You can get the peace and quiet without sacrificing on fun things to do. Ballard used to not have much going on, and now it’s common to see many people coming over for weekend activities.

You’ll find some streets lined with charming houses, as well as modern apartment buildings in Ballard. The area caters to both young professionals and families, which is why so many love calling Ballard home.

Getting Out On the Water

Ballard borders Puget Sound, which has a ton of benefits. First of all, you are steps away from beautiful beaches, views, and parks. If you’re a boat owner and love to spend your summer days on the water, this is the neighborhood for you. Many Ballard residents keep their boats at the Shilshole Marina. This marina is very picturesque and is a perfect representation of northwestern beauty. You’ll find that some people even live on their boats in this marina either part-time or full-time. Being out on the water is part of the Ballard culture.

An Abundance of Seafood

Another benefit of being near the water and having a strong local fishing community! You’ll find tons of amazing seafood restaurants throughout Ballard. For a taste of it all, you have to attend SeafoodFest. This local festival celebrates seafood and the Ballard community every summer in July. There is another seafood-style event in the fall called Fisherman’s Fall Festival.

Seriously, seafood is a huge part of Ballard’s culture. You’re going to love it.

Beaches and Parks Galore

Yep, another perk of being so close to the water. You are surrounded by some phenomenal parks. Golden Gardens Park is a local hotspot and has fabulous beaches and hiking trails. When the sun comes out, you’ll find your new neighbors laying out soaking up the sun rays. Grab some friends and enjoy the volleyball nets, fire pits, and stunning views. If you end up moving to Ballard, don’t take the access to the beaches for granted! Make it a habit of heading over and catching a sunset. The stunning Golden Gardens Park is a true gem of Ballard.

Top-Tier Schools

Parents, if you are planning to move to Ballard, you’ll be happy to know that the area has some very highly-regarded schools. Schools in the neighborhood are known for their excellent staff members and attractive buildings. Take solace in the fact that your kids will be receiving a quality education in Ballard.