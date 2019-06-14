6 Must-Try Restaurants in Ballard, Seattle

Portage Bay Cafe via Instagram

If you’re spending a day in Ballard, you can’t go wrong with a craft beer. In fact, the area has the most breweries per capita in the United States! You will find plenty of Northwest pale ales and craft IPAs to choose from. Each brewery has unique tastes to sample while you decide where to stop and eat. For beer and bites, there’s no shortage of options. Here are a few of our favorite restaurants in Ballard.

1 . Peddler Brewing Company

Ride your bicycle or walk your dog to Peddler for a drink out in the sun! They have bike racks to hang your bike and gear while you have a couple of beers on their large outdoor patio. Every time you’re here, they have a food truck parked near the outdoor tents where you can try interesting dishes such as deep-fried Oreos or a vegan hotdog. Inside, there is a 12-beer menu with favorites including the horchata cream ale and a rotating guest cider.

2 . Pie Bar Ballard

For sweet and savory pies with a drink on the side, look no further than Pie Bar on Market Street. If you’re interested in both but not sure where to start, order a pietini! This menu has a variety of martini selections with a pie crust rim for the full experience. They also have spiked hot drinks, beer and wine to pair with your pie choice. Come for drinks or after a meal for a delicious dessert.

3 . Portage Bay Café

Breakfast, brunch or lunch is available here! Stop in for local and organic menu items including eggs benedict, hash, French toast, and their famous Swedish pancakes. These can be paired with coffee, juice, tea or mimosas if you’re of the mind at that hour. People on the move can also order ahead for takeout and delivery.

4 . Gracia

Tamales, tacos, and strong drinks sound good to you? Step into this Mexican restaurant to order some of these and other Mexican classics. You can try different taco choices including al pastor, barbacoa, tinga, and campechanos. Gracia has a popular margarita selection and enticing cocktails to choose from while you’re there. Swing by for happy hour for discounted snacks, tacos and drinks!

5 . The Walrus and The Carpenter

Make dinner plans at The Walrus and The Carpenter and indulge in some awesome seafood and small plates. They have a daily menu that changes every time you return for more. If you’re a fan of oysters, try a local selection at market price from different parts of Washington and Oregon. The main entrees consist of fish, shellfish, meats and cheeses for everyone to partake. The lovely interior feels more like a cafe than a classy restaurant, but be prepared to wait for a seat. They don’t take reservations, so get there early and plan ahead!

6 . Bastille Cafe & Bar

When you’re exploring Seattle, what’s better than oysters and drinks during happy hour? Bastille Cafe and Bar has both and more to offer the hungry and thirsty crowds roaming Ballard. Their dinner menu has a three-course option with a starter, main course and dessert with wine pairings for each. Be sure to book a reservation here because it is one of the most popular spots in the area!