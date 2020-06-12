/
3 bedroom apartments
58 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yardley, PA
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Yardley
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
14 King Avenue
14 King Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Steps to TCNJ beautiful campus. - Property Id: 229072 Nice cape close to TCNJ. Hardwood flrs, tiles, large yard. built in microwave, dishwasher large counter space pantry headlights. Central Air, gas heat and hot water. Washer and Dryer.
Cadwalader and Hillcrest
220 Highland Avenue
220 Highland Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
Stuyvesant-Prospect
39 Edgemere Avenue
39 Edgemere Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1286 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
Stuyvesant-Prospect
618 Stuyvesant Avenue
618 Stuyvesant Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1428 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
Stuyvesant-Prospect
33 Bryn Mawr Avenue
33 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Stately floorplan with a Bonus room on the upper floor.
Stuyvesant-Prospect
154 Hoffman Ave
154 Hoffman Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Large home for family - This is a large home for a steal! Only asking $1050 for the 4 bedroom house. Plenty of storage throughout, space for w/d, yard, & attic! *1st month rent & 1 month security deposit to move in. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4654118)
Pennington - Prospect
70 Kelsey Ave
70 Kelsey Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large home - end of block - This is a nice 3 bedroom + finished Attic house.
11 Holder Drive in Delaware Rise, Ewing, NJ
11 Holder Drive, Mercer County, NJ
Rent just discounted to $2800 per month!! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Executive Colonial in one of Ewing's finest and safest neighborhood Delaware Rise on side of mountain off Route 29 River Road overlooking the Delaware River located on half
51 Hillman Ave
51 Hillman Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
Classic style in neutral colors, this single family home is just the opportunity you’ve been looking for! Rich flooring, bright trim, and tons of natural light, the welcoming interior will highlight nearly any decorating style and provides just the
1471 HIDDEN POND DRIVE
1471 Hidden Pond Drive, Bucks County, PA
Beautiful single home, large fenced yard. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, gourmet kitchen, great room, formal living and dining rooms. Rental application is required for each adult.. Shed not included in lease.
25 Kinney Drive
25 Kinney Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1424 sqft
3 bedroom; 2 bath house Wood burning Fireplace Basement and Garage Gas cooking and heat Central AC This home has been kept in great condition and is ready to be called home.
104 OXFORD FALLS COURT
104 Oxford Falls Ct, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1892 sqft
Newer End Unit Townhome on a cul-de-sac.
400 PROSPECT AVENUE
400 Prospect Avenue, Morrisville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1651 sqft
A charming, sweet 3 bedroom, 2 bath Cape home located on a quiet street in quaint Morrisville borough. This home features new carpeting, upgraded kitchen and many other lovely amenities.
260 EWINGVILLE ROAD
260 Ewingville Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1056 sqft
Completely renovated property. Covered front porch with lots of curb appeal. The living room has hardwood floors and the entire home has brand new teased lighting throughout. The kitchen features plenty of new cabinets and granite counter space.
145 SILVER LAKE ROAD
145 Silver Lake Rd, Bucks County, PA
$4,200 LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, FENCED YARD and SOLAR PANELS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 3,300 square feet with mother in law suite on an acre with large fenced in back yard. 6-bedroom 4.
Hanover Academy
319 ACADEMY STREET
319 Academy Street, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2448 sqft
As you enter your new home you will notice the modern look. Located in the Mill Hill section of Trenton this place has everything you need. This three bedroom full bath unit has been fully updated.
305 PINGREE AVENUE
305 Pingree Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
Glendale ranch with flexible floor plan accommodating up to 5 separate bedrooms or additional den and office. One year minimum lease term. Longer term preferred.
211 CLAMER ROAD
211 Clamer Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1008 sqft
3 bed rooms 1 bath detached ranch in desirable Wynnewood Manor, Ewing Twp. Ready for new tenant by June 1, 2020.
97 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
97 Pennsylvania Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1240 sqft
This unique property features two single family homes on the same lot!! Come see this as good as new rental. 97 Pennsylvania Ave is a 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home renovated in 2014.
29 SENTINEL ROAD
29 Sentinel Road, Bucks County, PA
Beautiful end unit backing to woods with walk out finished basement. Renters must pay electric, water, sewer and condo fee of 288.00 per month. APRIL 1 move in date. NO PETS!!Pictures are from previous listing. House is vacant.
116 BROWNING AVENUE
116 Browning Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
Welcome Home to This Beautiful, well kept 4 Bedroom Colonial Awaiting its next lucky renters!This home has so many great features that you must see to understand!The downstairs homes a large private room with a private entrance and bathroom that
248 JACOBS CREEK ROAD
248 Jacobs Creek Road, Mercer County, NJ
Very well built 50's era split level on 5 + acre lot. This home is nestled on a hill overlooking the beautiful Jacobs Creek.
