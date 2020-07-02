All apartments in West Conshohocken
Find more places like
246 MOOREHEAD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Conshohocken, PA
/
246 MOOREHEAD AVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

246 MOOREHEAD AVE

246 Moorehead Avenue · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Conshohocken
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

246 Moorehead Avenue, West Conshohocken, PA 19428

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Delightful Farmhouse twin Style Home Situated On Corner Lot Complete With a Welcoming Front Porch. Large 1st Floor Including Living Rm, Dining Rm & Eat In Kitchen. Beautifully Restored Hardwood Floors in Most areas of the Home. Kitchen With Dishwasher and Fridge. Laundry Room Including Washer & Dryer Off Of Kitchen With Exit To Fenced Yard and First Floor Bathroom. Two Bedrooms On Second Floor and Huge Third Floor Loft Style Bedroom. Basement For Storage. Home Is Conveniently Located Across From 2 Public Parking Area And Easy Access To All Major Roads Without The Need To Sit On The Conshy Bridge At Peak Rush Hours. Easy Commute to Train and West Conshy Bars and Restaurants. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 246 MOOREHEAD AVE have any available units?
246 MOOREHEAD AVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 246 MOOREHEAD AVE have?
Some of 246 MOOREHEAD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 MOOREHEAD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
246 MOOREHEAD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 MOOREHEAD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 246 MOOREHEAD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Conshohocken.
Does 246 MOOREHEAD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 246 MOOREHEAD AVE offers parking.
Does 246 MOOREHEAD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 MOOREHEAD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 MOOREHEAD AVE have a pool?
No, 246 MOOREHEAD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 246 MOOREHEAD AVE have accessible units?
No, 246 MOOREHEAD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 246 MOOREHEAD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 MOOREHEAD AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 246 MOOREHEAD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 MOOREHEAD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Conshohocken 3 BedroomsWest Conshohocken Apartments with GaragesWest Conshohocken Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Conshohocken Apartments with ParkingWest Conshohocken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PAConshohocken, PAPlymouth Meeting, PABryn Mawr, PABlue Bell, PANarberth, PAAudubon, PABroomall, PADrexel Hill, PAFort Washington, PAAmbler, PAChesterbrook, PAEast Lansdowne, PAYeadon, PANorth Wales, PAMedia, PAGlenside, PAMorton, PAKulpsville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of PennsylvaniaRosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple University