246 MOOREHEAD AVE.

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Delightful Farmhouse twin Style Home Situated On Corner Lot Complete With a Welcoming Front Porch. Large 1st Floor Including Living Rm, Dining Rm & Eat In Kitchen. Beautifully Restored Hardwood Floors in Most areas of the Home. Kitchen With Dishwasher and Fridge. Laundry Room Including Washer & Dryer Off Of Kitchen With Exit To Fenced Yard and First Floor Bathroom. Two Bedrooms On Second Floor and Huge Third Floor Loft Style Bedroom. Basement For Storage. Home Is Conveniently Located Across From 2 Public Parking Area And Easy Access To All Major Roads Without The Need To Sit On The Conshy Bridge At Peak Rush Hours. Easy Commute to Train and West Conshy Bars and Restaurants. NO PETS